PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Saturday prep football games

This will be the sixth playoff meeting since 2012 between these two powers, and both squads rely on young lineups. …Union, which has just seven seniors, averages 22 points. Junior running back Zavier Lomax has rushed for over 680 yards and 10 touchdowns after being sidelined last season due to an injury. …The names change for Graham but the wins just keep coming under head coach Tony Palmer. The G-Men (5-0) outscore foes by an average of 40-9 but are coming off a 20-19 overtime scare against Tazewell. While running back Justin Fritz (15 touchdowns), receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (5 TDs) and quarterback Jamir Blevins have earned headlines, kicker Ben Morgan has also been a hero. Morgan has connected on 25 extra points, including the game-winner against Tazewell. …The 2019 victory for Graham over Union came in the second round of the Region 2D playoffs. The G-Men accumulated 393 total yards, built a 42-0 halftime lead and did not allow a first down until the fourth quarter.