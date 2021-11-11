PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

Expect some history to be made tonight in Damascus. Holston would improve to 11-0 with a win and match the single-season program record for victories also achieved by the Cavaliers in 1984 and 2009. Meanwhile, Honaker coach Doug Hubbard tries to prolong his 39th and final season as the leader of the Tigers. … Top-seeded Holston is allowing just 7.7 points per game as Lane Blevins (110 tackles) and Dustin Bott (98 tackles) have been the leaders. Offensively, the Cavaliers are putting up 31.2 points per game as Jordan Ezzell (702 yards), Trent Johnson (555 yards) and Gage Quina (509 yards) have gotten it done on the ground. Brycen Sheets has thrown five TD passes, rushed for 11 scores and has a defensive touchdown. “Holston has a solid team with not a lot of weaknesses on either side of the ball,” Hubbard said. … Of Holston’s 10 wins, six have come against teams that reached the playoffs. … Honaker is paced by Aidan Lowe, who has totaled 22 touchdowns, and is one of the fastest players in the region. Jax Horn is the defensive leader for the Tigers. … The winner will play either Chilhowie or Grundy in the second round. … Holston has more depth and weapons, but Honaker is sure to leave it on the field as they try to give their coach one more opportunity at postseason glory. “Honaker is a solid football team,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “They have size up front and have athletes at the skill positions. We have to remain focused and take things day by day, play by play. Also, they will be playing for Coach Hubbard.”