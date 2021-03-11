PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday's high school football games

Cumberland District

J.I. Burton recorded a big 32-17 win last week at Castlewood as Esau Teasley led the way. The Raiders (1-1) have won 14 straight Cumberland District games. “J.I. Burton is the best team in the Cumberland year in and year out and until someone beats them in our district, they are the king of the mountain,” said Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “They have size and speed and are very well-coached. They really have no weakness when you watch them on film. We will have to play as close to perfect as we can this week, but it will be a great measuring stick for our team to see where we are halfway through the season.” … Burton is 16-0 all-time against the Pioneers. … Quarterback Zack Kidwell is a dual threat for Thomas Walker, while Jason Cowden, Jaron Warf, Elijah Harber, Riley McCurry and Xander Spears have gotten high marks in the season’s early stages. … Teasley had three TDs against Thomas Walker last season and expect him to get plenty of touches tonight for the Raiders.