PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday/Saturday high school football games

Northeast Tennessee
Big East Conference
Jefferson County at West Ridge
Last meeting: none.
West Ridge (7-2, 2-2) is playoff bound in its first season, and could take a six-game win streak into the postseason with a win in this one. The Wolves can finish anywhere from second to fourth seed with a win, but will definitely be fourth with a loss, which probably means a daunting first round region visit to Maryville. A second seed would be a home playoff game in their inaugural campaign. Jefferson County (6-3, 3-1), which has won six of its last eight games after snapping an 18-game losing skid that dates back to 2019, wants to avoid that same scenario. The Patriots are coached by Spencer Riley, a Jefferson County alumnus, who started 44 games for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1996-99. Both teams won last week with backup quarterbacks – Austin Riner (West Ridge) and Jace Dobbins (Jefferson County), a duo that combined to account for eight touchdowns. West Ridge has held four of its last five opponents to nine points or less. Expect this one to go down to the final horn.
Prediction: Jefferson County 15, West Ridge 14.
Mountain Lakes Conference
Cherokee at Tennessee High
Last meeting: Tennessee High 49, Cherokee 7 (Oct. 25, 2019, at Bristol)
The scenario is simple. Win and Tennessee High (2-6, 1-2) is playoff bound as a third seed thanks to a win over Morristown West. Cherokee (2-6, 0-2) wins and the Chiefs will play on, while the Vikings will be the lone Mountain Lakes Conference team to miss the playoffs. Tennessee High has won the last two games in this series by a combined 98-21, but the teams didn’t play last season due to COVID issue. Cherokee has wins over Cocke County and West Greene, and has lost six times by anywhere from 14 to 45 points. The Vikings have lost three straight, scoring just seven points in each of the last two games, something that will have to change tonight for the Steven Johnson-led offense. Cherokee has lost two in a row and sixth of its last seven games, scoring just 26 points in their last four defeats, and 14 of those came in one game. Tragedy, heartbreak and injuries have been part of Tennessee High’s season, but look for the Vikings to extend their season at least one more game in this one.
Prediction: Tennessee High 20, Cherokee 13.
Northeastern Conference
Volunteer at Sullivan East
Last meeting: Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13 (Sept. 11, 2020, at Bluff City)
It has, no doubt, been a long two weeks for Sullivan East, having been off last week after falling 88-0 to Class 4A favorite Greeneville. The Patriots (1-8, 1-3) still have playoff hopes, but must stop the much-improved Falcons (5-4, 2-2) and then get unexpected help with a Seymour upset of Elizabethton. Volunteer can earn its first playoff berth since 2007 with a win over the Patriots. Volunteer is 4-1 after a 1-3 start, which includes just its second win ever in 26 meetings with Tennessee High and picking up Hawkins County bragging rights for a second straight season last week against Cherokee. If the rain doesn’t bode otherwise, this could come down to a passing show between Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett and Sullivan East sophomore Drake Fisher. The Patriots, whose lone win was against Grainger, which finished 5-5 on the season, have lost six straight, scoring 6, 7 and 0 (twice) in four of those defeats. Sullivan East does have one of the best new turf fields in the region, but the Falcons will enjoy it more in breaking its mark of 14 years without a playoff appearance.
Prediction: Volunteer 34, Sullivan East 18.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Cumberland District
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker
Last meeting: Twin Springs 20, Thomas Walker 0 (March 20, 2021 in Ewing, Va.)
This is the game of the year in the Cumberland District. … Twin Springs can clinch its first Cumberland championship since 1995, while Thomas Walker must beat the Titans tonight and J.I. Burton next week to claim its first league title since 2011. … Twin Springs had little time to prepare after a 34-0 win over Castlewood on Tuesday night. … After an 0-2 start, Thomas Walker has won five of its last six games. “This team just doesn’t have any quit in them,” said TW coach Nick Johnson. “I feel like this team has meshed nicely and we have already exceeded a lot of people’s expectations. We are playing our best football at the right time of the season. We just have to continue to execute.” … Zack Kidwell has totaled 14 touchdowns and it will be interesting if Twin Springs can contain the 6-foot-5 senior. Xander Spears has been a beast on both sides of the ball, Darrin Gulley is playing well at quarterback and Dylan McCurry is the top tackler for the Pioneers. … The only win for Twin Springs during the 2021 spring season was a 20-point triumph over TW. Ryan Horne’s 20-yard interception return for a score with 8:15 remaining put the finishing touches on a win that also featured TDs from Mason Elliott and Eli McCoy. Elliott, McCoy and Horne will all be on the field tonight and this game should be closer with much more at stake.
Prediction: Twin Springs 33, Thomas Walker 30
Hogoheegee District
Rural Retreat at Holston
Last meeting: Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27 (March 26, 2021 in Rural Retreat, Va.)
Holston is off to an 8-0 start for the second time in program history (not the first as previously reported) and the Cavaliers are two wins away from a second straight Hogoheegee District championship. … Holston has the best defense in Region 1D and the offense isn’t too shabby either. Jordan Ezzell (544 rushing yards, 122 receiving yards), Gage Quina (466 yards), Trent Johnson (464 rushing yards, 118 receiving yards) and quarterback Brycen Sheets (389 passing yards, 234 rushing yards) provide the Cavaliers with plenty of options. … Holston boss Chris Akers was the head coach at Rural Retreat in 2014 and 2015 and was at the helm when the Indians won their last playoff game six years ago. … Rural Retreat is fighting for a playoff berth as the Indians are currently on the outside looking in. The team that was pegged as a Region 1D title contender has dealt with injuries and inconsistency all season. “It has been a roller-coaster ride to say the least,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. … Tight end Kaiden Atkinson and wide receiver Jacob Crouse have played well recently for Rural Retreat and are reliable targets for quarterback Ely Blevins. … A touchdown pass with 23 seconds left gave Holston a win at Rural Retreat back in the spring. The Indians will want to exact some revenge, but the Cavaliers should move closer to securing the district crown.
Prediction: Holston 28, Rural Retreat 14
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 38, Chilhowie 10 (March 26, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)
This is one of the best games on this weekend’s docket with major playoff implications as the winner will wrap up a first-round home game in the Region 1D playoffs. … Chilhowie (7-1) is currently third and Patrick Henry (5-2) is fourth on the VHSL’s playoff power point rating scale. … Chilhowie suffered its first loss eight days ago to Virginia High, a 53-14 setback, that capped a run of three games in eight days. “Last week was rough,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “I do not ever wish to play three games in one week again.” … Virginia High, Patrick Henry and Holston are Chilhowie’s final three games of the regular season. Those teams currently have a combined record of 20-3 at the moment. “I feel like my squad is very resilient,” Robinson said. “We have had our backs against the wall many times this season and found ways to win. This has also been a very good team when it comes to preparing for games. We will need to be at our best in the last two weeks as we face not only two of the top teams in the district, but also the region.” … Patrick Henry has played a tough schedule as well and beat Black Diamond District leader Honaker, 27-21, last Friday with J-Kwon McFail and Connor Beeson leading the way. … Seth Thomas (42 ½ tackles) and Joey Widener (40 ½ tackles) are the top tacklers for Chilhowie and they’ll have a tough task tonight slowing McFail and Beeson.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 17, Chilhowie 14
Mountain 7 District
Union at Abingdon
Last meeting: Abingdon 41, Union 6 (March 19, 2021 in Big Stone Gap)
Running back Zavier Lomax is the story for Union. The senior has rushed for over 1,110 yards with 19 touchdowns. Senior receivers Corbyn Jenkins and Malachi Jenkins have six touchdowns each, while sophomore kicker Brayden Wharton has contributed 34 extra points. The Bears allow 22 points per game. …Operating against a formation designed to stop the run last week at Ridgeview, Abingdon quarterback Cole Lambert passed for over 380 yards by using an array of targets. The Falcons can wrap up another Mountain 7 title tonight. With a powerful line setting the pace, AHS averages 41 points.
Prediction: Abingdon 35, Union 14
Wise County Central at Gate City
Last meeting: Wise Central 44, Gate City 12 (March 12, 2021 in Wise)
Since falling 28-21 at Abingdon, Wise Central has outscored three foes by an average margin of 53-9 while averaging 253 yards rushing. Seniors Matthew Boggs and Ethan Mullins have scored 10 touchdowns apiece for the Warriors, while senior Tyson Tester (9 TDS) and junior kicker Ricky Onate (41 points) have also been productive. … Gate City has been slowed by injuries in recent weeks, but sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe and junior running back Ethan Fleming have returned to the lineup. Senior Carson Jenkins, who has collected 17 touchdowns, had success last week working as a quarterback in the Wildcat formation. The GC middle school team finished off a perfect season Tuesday with a 38-8 win against Abingdon.
Prediction: Wise Central 42, Gate City 7
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe at Grayson County
Last meeting: George Wythe 7, Grayson County 6 (April 3, 2021 in Wytheville, Va.)
The winner of this game will pick up some major playoff points. … George Wythe is coming off a quality win over Rural Retreat in which Leyton Fowler led the way. Keep in mind that the Maroons have just two seniors on the roster. “We are improving each week,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. … First-year Grayson County head coach Stephen James is a George Wythe graduate and spent the spring 2021 season as an assistant on Harner’s staff. James spent time as an assistant at Marion and also had head-coaching stints at Fort Chiswell and Pulaski County. … Grayson County (4-3) could very well be 7-0. The three losses for the Blue Devils have occurred by a combined 10 points. Holden Cassell (33 catches, 507 yards, four touchdowns), Isaac Thompson (426 rushing yards, five TDs) and Canaan Jones (1,228 passing yards, 12 TDs) are the leaders for the Blue Devils. … The MED has some quality teams in Galax, Giles, Grayson County and GW and this is quality matchup.
Prediction: Grayson County 20, George Wythe 19
Non-District
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell
Last meeting: Fort Chiswell 46, Tazewell 26 (Oct. 12, 2018 in Fort Chiswell)
After returning 12 starters from a 4-3 team in the spring season, Fort Chiswell (0-8) has been outscored by an average of 25-9. The Pioneers (0-8) feature senior running back Ezra Varney and senior receiver Reed Dunford. Spider Thompson, who spent the past three years as an assistant at Emory & Henry, is in his second stint as FC head coach. He replaced current Holston head coach Chris Akers. … Tazewell freshman quarterback Carter Creasy set another single-game school passing record last week with his 400-yard effort against Marion. Creasy has 19 TD passes on the season, including eight connections to Cassius Harris. Harris compiled 230 yards receiving in the Marion game.
Prediction: Tazewell 28, Fort Chiswell 14
Richlands at David Crockett
First meeting
David Crockett (5-4) is coming off an 28-14 loss to rival Daniel Boone in the annual Musket Bowl. The Pioneers, who have already secured a berth into the Class 5A playoffs, feature 6-1, 215-pound sophomore quarterback Jake Fox. Current Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie earned Class 5A Mr. Football honors last season for Crockett. … Richlands receiver Sage Webb had a breakout performance last week against Union with three touchdowns. The University of Pennsylvania recruit has nine touchdowns on the season. Senior quarterback Gavin Cox has thrown for nine scores, with Webb and senior Drew Simmons each bagging four TD receptions. Junior kicker Isaiah Bandy has contributed 29 points, including three field goals from 27 yards or longer.
Prediction: David Crockett 28, Richlands 10
Bluefield, W.Va. at Ridgeview
First meeting
Bluefield (3-2) is finding a rhythm after being sidelined from Sept. 3 until Oct. 8 due to COVID-19 issues within the Mercer County school system. The Beavers, who are making another playoff push, flashed all sorts of speed last week en route to a 41-21 victory at Oak Hill, West Virginia. Playmakers to watch include Jacorian Green, Amir Hairston, Jason Flack and quarterback Ryker Brown. … The Wolfpack had no answer for the size and speed of Abingdon last week in a 42-12 loss, but Ridgeview is still in the hunt for a top seed in the regional playoffs. Players to watch include lineman Hunter Goodman and Caden Gibson along with versatile playmaker Cannon Hill. Ridgeview relies heavily on juniors.
Prediction: Bluefield 41, Ridgeview 14
Hurley at Montcalm (W.Va.)
Last meeting: Hurley 26, Montcalm 6 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Montcalm, W.Va.)
Both of these squads could use a win. Hurley is 1-6 and is allowing an average of 38.6 points per game, while Montcalm is 2-6 and is surrendering 28.6 points per contest. … Hurley was run over by the Van Bulldogs on Tuesday in a 36-13 setback, despite a 134-yard rushing performance from Tanner Adkins. … Montcalm hasn’t had much luck against teams from the VHSL this season with losses to Twin Valley (52-6) and Craig County (40-8). Will Hurley continue that trend and improve to 14-1 all-time against the Generals?
Prediction: Hurley 29, Montcalm 28
Northwood at Honaker
Last meeting: Honaker 49, Northwood 3 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Honaker, Va.)
This will be a sentimental occasion in what could be Doug Hubbard’s final home game as head coach of the Honaker Tigers. He announced prior to the start of the season that this was his 39th and final year at the helm of the program. … Many of his former players will be on hand to honor their former coach in a pregame ceremony. … Honaker (4-4) will play Twin Valley on Wednesday and can win the Black Diamond District with a victory. Aiden Lowe, Skylar Miller, Lucas O’Quinn, Payton Jessee and Parker Bandy have played well for the Tigers. “It’s being an up and down season,” Hubbard said. “I feel the team is getting better, but injuries are starting to affect our play.” … Northwood (1-7) has not scored in its last four games and 18 quarters. It will not get any better for the Panthers on a night that belongs to Doug Hubbard.
Prediction: Honaker 49, Northwood 8
Bonus pick
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
Last meeting: Science Hill 31, Dobyns-Bennett 21 (Oct. 23, 2020, at Johnson City)
As usual the Region 1-6A top seed is at stake in this one. Dobyns-Bennett (7-2, 3-1) has a commanding 63-31-5 advantage in what is the 100th meeting his series, but the Hilltoppers have won eight of the last nine. Dobyns-Bennett has losses to Greeneville and Jefferson County, which lost to Science Hill 37-0. The Hilltoppers have been seriously challenged, with its lone three losses coming to opponents with a combined mark of 23-3. While Dobyns-Bennett is still relatively young, the Hilltoppers are loaded with seniors who have had high expectations for this season. Look for Jaxon Diamond, Cole Torbett and Science Hill to outscore the Indians in what is one of the top atmospheres for high school football anywhere around.
Prediction: Science Hill 38, Dobyns-Bennett 35.
SATURDAY
Southwest District
Marion at Virginia High, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Virginia High 28, Marion 10 (March 27, 2021 in Marion)
Quarterback Reid Osborne continues to be a bright spot for Marion. Despite facing heavy pressure, Osborne has thrown for seven scores and completed 20 passes for 241 yards last week against Tazewell. Logan Langston and J.B. Carroll both have three touchdowns. … Virginia High has a plus-18 turnover margin. Quarterback Brody Jones has thrown for 17 scores, with just three interceptions. Running back Stevie Thomas and receiver Ajaani Delaney have formed one of the most potent combos in far Southwest Virginia. The speedsters have combined for 37 touchdowns and over 1,600 yards. Thomas has done his damage despite facing defenses stacked against the run. Brodie Cox has added 47 points, including a 35-yard field goal.
Prediction: Virginia High 45, Marion 7