PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday/Saturday high school football games

This is one of the best games on this weekend’s docket with major playoff implications as the winner will wrap up a first-round home game in the Region 1D playoffs. … Chilhowie (7-1) is currently third and Patrick Henry (5-2) is fourth on the VHSL’s playoff power point rating scale. … Chilhowie suffered its first loss eight days ago to Virginia High, a 53-14 setback, that capped a run of three games in eight days. “Last week was rough,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “I do not ever wish to play three games in one week again.” … Virginia High, Patrick Henry and Holston are Chilhowie’s final three games of the regular season. Those teams currently have a combined record of 20-3 at the moment. “I feel like my squad is very resilient,” Robinson said. “We have had our backs against the wall many times this season and found ways to win. This has also been a very good team when it comes to preparing for games. We will need to be at our best in the last two weeks as we face not only two of the top teams in the district, but also the region.” … Patrick Henry has played a tough schedule as well and beat Black Diamond District leader Honaker, 27-21, last Friday with J-Kwon McFail and Connor Beeson leading the way. … Seth Thomas (42 ½ tackles) and Joey Widener (40 ½ tackles) are the top tacklers for Chilhowie and they’ll have a tough task tonight slowing McFail and Beeson.