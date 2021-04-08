PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday night football

Relying on a form of the single-wing offense last week, Gate City (1-5) earned its first win with a 47-13 decision against Lee High. Senior Luke Reed and junior Carson Jenkins once again set the pace on offense. The Blue Devils have been outscored by an average margin of 32-17. The last winning season for GC came in 2014. … Sophomore Logan Langston leads Marion (1-5) with two touchdowns, while senior Christian Hylton has supplied seven extra points, two field goals and one touchdown. Marion has dropped five straight games, allowing at least 28 points against each foe …In the 2019 matchup, Gate City opened a 41-0 halftime lead and took advantage of five Marion turnovers.

Rural Retreat has racked up the mileage and is facing some unfamiliar foes. … Last week, the Indians went on the road and rolled past Rye Cove, 53-0, in the initial meeting between the programs. Tonight, Rural Retreat faces Alleghany for the first time. … Most years, Rural Retreat (5-2) would be hosting a first-round playoff game, but with just a four-team field in Region 1D this spring, the Indians were left out of the postseason altogether. Their two losses – to Region 1D playoff participants Patrick Henry and Holston – were by a combined seven points. “Our region council decided not to use power points for the Plus-One format on Wednesday of last week, so every team that knew they weren’t in the playoffs got their games set up,” Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes said. “We did not know if we were in or not until Saturday, so we had to scramble to find a game.” … A member of Region 2C and the Three Rivers District, Alleghany (0-6) has scored just 35 points this season. Matt Howell (241 rushing yards) and Dalton Griffith (39 tackles) are the leaders for the Mountaineers. … Alleghany coach Will Fields is familiar with Southwest Virginia teams. He was the head coach at Bath County from 2002-2015 and during that time his teams battled Appalachia, Northwood, J.I. Burton, Rural Retreat, Holston, Clintwood and Honaker in playoff games. He directed the Chargers to a state runner-up finish in 2003. Fields is in his first season at Alleghany. … Rural Retreat’s rushing attack is persistent and the Indians will pile up more yards tonight.