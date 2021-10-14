PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday and Saturday games

The winner of this contest has the inside track to the Cumberland District championship and will likely host a first-round game in the VHSL Region 1D playoffs. … Twin Springs is third and Eastside is fifth in regards to the current playoff power point rating scale. … This game could also be called the Eli McCoy Bowl as both the Spartans and Titans have players by that name. Each Eli McCoy scored two touchdowns for their respective teams in last season’s meeting between the squads. … Freshman Dayton Stanley and junior Luke McConnell have joined Jordan Sexton and Ben Ward as the anchors of Eastside’s offensive line. … Ryan Horne has rushed for 597 yards, Abel Dingus has passed for 482 yards, Mason Elliott has 317 receiving yards and James Craig has collected 33 tackles for Twin Springs as the Titans are one of Southwest Virginia’s most improved squads. “Our kids have played very well up to this point,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “We still have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be, but I have full confidence that our guys will be ready for every challenge. We have proven a lot of people wrong this year and our kids are believing.”