Prep Football Prediction

Prep Football Cuff

MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT

Lee High at John Battle

Last meeting: Lee High 48, John Battle 0 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Ben Hur)

In last year’s matchup, Lee High led just 13-0 at halftime before finishing with 347 yards rushing. This season has followed a similar pattern for John Battle, with the Trojans hanging close in several games and fading late. Juniors Izayah Sells and Broadie Bailey have combined for 13 touchdowns for Battle…Lee High is playoff bound for the second straight year. The Generals average 30.5 points and 165 yards rushing per game. Leaders include Grayson Huff (1,016 yards rushing), Brayden Hammonds (657 yards receiving) and Brynnen Pendergaft with 1,419 yards passing. Pendergraft has thrown for 15 scores against just four interceptions...The balance and depth of Lee High will wear down the Trojans.

Prediction: Lee High 35, John Battle 13

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

Prep Football Predictions

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

