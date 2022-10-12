Prep football prediction

Graham at Virginia High

This marquee matchup features two of the elite athletes in the area with Virginia High quarterback-linebacker Brody Jones and Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements. Jones has passed for 11 scores and over 1,000 yards in addition to scoring seven touchdowns and racking up tackles on defense. Clements has accounted for 1,218 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns…VHS has reeled off five straight wins as linemen such as Jason Plaster, Cody Griffith, Jaden King, Lewis Stuart, Chandler Lowe and Carter McReynolds have been solid. Senior Dante Worley (six touchdowns) has made a productive transition from basketball to football. Speedster Patrick Poku, who has scored six touchdowns, has been a force at place-kicker in recent games…Graham has outscored foes by an average margin of 32-11. The closest call was a 29-25 decision over rival Bluefield to open the season. Players to watch for Graham include 6-foot-3 senior lineman Connor Roberts, senior lineman Cody Dolin and playmaker Chris Edwards, who has scored six touchdowns. Jonathan Shockley replaced injured starter Brayden Meadows at quarterback in last week’s 27-7 victory against George Wythe…Xayvion Bradshaw scored five touchdowns for Graham in this showdown last season while Stevie Thomas led VHS with 104 yards rushing…Graham (6-0) leads the SWD with a 2-0 mark. VHS (5-1, 1-1) and Tazewell (4-3, 2-1) are next in line.