Prep football prediction

Region 1C
Parry McCluer at George Wythe
Last meeting: George Wythe 63, Parry McCluer 21 (Nov. 15, 2019 in Wytheville, Va.)
George Wythe (6-3) has run the gauntlet of a tough schedule entering the playoffs. The Maroons’ losses came to Radford, Graham and Grundy, playoff teams with a combined record of 24-5. … GW closed the regular season with quality wins over Galax and Grayson County to claim the Mountain Empire District championship. It was the first district tile for the Maroons since 2016 when they won the Hogoheegee District crown. … George Wythe eliminated Parry McCluer from the playoffs in 2016 and 2019, while the Blues knocked the Maroons out of the postseason in 2017. … George Wythe coach Brandon Harner feels seventh-seeded PM is better than its losing record indicates and the two teams have no common opponents. The Blues (4-6) have plenty of size with 6-foot-3, 225-pound running back John Snider a load to bring down. Evan Cook and Jackson Brockenbrough are also notable contributors for the bunch from Buena Vista.
Prediction: George Wythe 27, Parry McCluer 6
Region 2D
Wise County Central at Graham
Last meeting: Graham 43, Wise Central 14 (Nov. 30, 2019 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
Wise Central ended a three-game losing skid in style last week. With a playoff berth on the line, the Warriors rushed for 224 yards and passed for 103 in a 41-8 win over Black Diamond District champ Grundy. Despite losing 15 seniors to graduation last year, the Warriors have adjusted thanks in large part to senior running back Alec Gent. A state qualifier for last year’s Class 2 track and field meet in the triple jump, Gent has scored 17 touchdowns… Graham has been dominant en route to its third consecutive perfect regular season. Over the past four games, the G-Men have outscored the opposition by an average margin of 48-14. Senior quarterback Brayden Meadows has returned from injury…In that 2019 third round playoff meeting with Wise Central, Graham’s Devin Lester scored three touchdowns as the G-Men rushed for 174 yards.
Prediction: Graham 38, Wise Central 7
