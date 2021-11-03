 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Graham hosts Marion in SWD action tonight
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Graham hosts Marion in SWD action tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graham logo

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION

THURSDAY

Southwest District

Marion at Graham

Last meeting: Graham 48, Marion 9 (March 13, 2021 in Marion)

Marion began the season with just seven seniors, and that inexperience has led to the current six-game losing skid. The play of quarterback Reid Osborne has been a bright spot. A 5-foot-11 sophomore, Osborne has passed for over 1,000 yards with eight scores. … The victories and titles just keep on coming for Graham coach Tony Palmer, who has won 65 games since replacing Mike Williams in 2015. The G-Men can add a punctation point to another SWD title tonight. Graham averages 40 points and has scored at least 46 in the past three games as Ty’Drez Clements (10 touchdowns) has emerged as a force.

Prediction: Graham 48, Marion 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts