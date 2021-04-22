PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Class 1 semifinals; Galax at Holston

Holston is in the state semifinals for the third time in program history and last advanced this far a dozen years ago. … The Cavaliers lost at Clintwood, 41-21, in the 2008 state semifinals and dropped a 2-0 decision to J.I. Burton in the 2009 semis at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium. This marks just the 10th playoff game ever contested in Holston’s stadium. … Meanwhile, Galax is in the state semifinals for the sixth straight season and will face the Hogoheegee District champions for the fourth season in a row in the semis. The Maroon Tide fell to Chilhowie in 2017 and 2018, while posting a 41-16 win over Patrick Henry in 2019. … Holston has won six straight since opening the season with a 24-20 loss to Grayson County on Feb. 22. Galax got the best of Grayson County, 56-28, on March 6. That is the only common opponent the teams shared this spring. … Running back Keaton Beeman (469 rushing yards, five touchdowns), quarterback Cole Pickett (1,060 passing yards, 354 rushing yards), wide receiver Ian Ashworth (23 catches, 347 yards, six TDs) and pass-catcher Kolton Keatley (14 receptions, 238 yards, two TDs) lead the way for Galax. A four-year starter, Pickett has thrown for 4,978 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career. … Linebacker Riley Jo Vaught (33 ½ tackles), defensive end Tedruh Turner (24 ½ tackles) and linebacker Kolby Barnes (26 tackles) lead the defense. Vaught was the runner-up to Grundy’s Peyton McComas in the 220-pound weight class at the VHSL Class 1 state wrestling tournament. “Galax is the real deal,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson “As always, they are very strong, very physical and very athletic. They are really well-coached and have playmakers on both sides of the ball. There is a reason that they are always still playing this late in the year and it shows with their team this year.” … Trent Johnson, Jordan Ezzell, Ethan Norris, Logan Walden and quarterback Quaheim Brooks are the playmakers for Holston, but the defense is pretty good too with Lane Blevins (104 tackles), Dustin Bott (67 tackles), Brycen Sheets (63 tackles) and Tristan Allen (37 tackles) leading the way for a team that has allowed just 77 points all season. “They really fly to the football,” said Galax coach Shane Allen. … Allen’s club has allowed just 72 total points themselves this season, so something has to give this evening. … Former Virginia Tech running back Steven Peoples is an assistant coach at Galax. He rushed for 1,113 yards in four seasons with the Hokies (2015-2018) and prior to that was a star at Galax. …. The winner of this game will travel to either Riverheads or West Point for the state title game on May 1. … Will Holston make history tonight or will Galax’s experience in big games prove to be the difference?