PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Central, East meet for final time

Prep Football Prediction
The Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl
Sullivan East vs. Sullivan Central (Last meeting: Sullivan Central 28, Sullivan East 14 (Oct. 11, 2019)
At The Stone Castle, 7 p.m.
The 52nd and final meeting between these clubs will be played as the Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl at the Stone Castle. The Cougars, who lead the series 35-16, hope to send the program out with a win, while the Patriots would like to finish out their season the same way. This should be a good one. Go with the Cougars, but it should be close.
Prediction: Sullivan Central 28, Sullivan East 27.
