PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Central, East meet for final time
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Central, East meet for final time

  • Updated
CAC Bowl

CAC Bowl logo 

 Contributed photo

Prep Football Prediction

The Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl

Sullivan East vs. Sullivan Central (Last meeting: Sullivan Central 28, Sullivan East 14 (Oct. 11, 2019)

At The Stone Castle, 7 p.m.

The 52nd and final meeting between these clubs will be played as the Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl at the Stone Castle. The Cougars, who lead the series 35-16, hope to send the program out with a win, while the Patriots would like to finish out their season the same way. This should be a good one. Go with the Cougars, but it should be close.

Prediction: Sullivan Central 28, Sullivan East 27. 

