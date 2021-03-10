 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Castlewood at Twin Springs
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Castlewood at Twin Springs

  Updated
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTION

Cumberland District

Castlewood at Twin Springs

Today, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Castlewood 10, Twin Springs 6 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Castlewood, Va.)

Both of these teams are trying to bounce back after tough losses. Twin Springs (0-1) saw a fourth-quarter comeback attempt fall short in a 43-30 season-opening loss to Eastside, while Castlewood (1-1) faded late in a 32-17 defeat at the hands of J.I. Burton. … Landen Taylor’s 35-yard interception return for a score highlighted Castlewood’s triumph over Twin Springs last season in a defensive struggle. ..

The Blue Devils haven’t lost to Twin Springs since 2015. … Noah Dorton, Ryan Horne and Carter Sloan played well for the Titans in that loss to Eastside last Saturday. Five guys made their varsity debuts in last week’s contest. … “Castlewood is a good football team,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. They play physical football team. They are going to line up and come right at you. We had a barnburner with them at their place last year, so I hope our guys are up to the challenge again this year, and go out and compete and leave everything on the field. That’s all I can ask from these kids. “

Prediction: Castlewood 26, Twin Springs 8

