PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Castlewood at Twin Springs

Both of these teams are trying to bounce back after tough losses. Twin Springs (0-1) saw a fourth-quarter comeback attempt fall short in a 43-30 season-opening loss to Eastside, while Castlewood (1-1) faded late in a 32-17 defeat at the hands of J.I. Burton. … Landen Taylor’s 35-yard interception return for a score highlighted Castlewood’s triumph over Twin Springs last season in a defensive struggle. ..

The Blue Devils haven’t lost to Twin Springs since 2015. … Noah Dorton, Ryan Horne and Carter Sloan played well for the Titans in that loss to Eastside last Saturday. Five guys made their varsity debuts in last week’s contest. … “Castlewood is a good football team,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. They play physical football team. They are going to line up and come right at you. We had a barnburner with them at their place last year, so I hope our guys are up to the challenge again this year, and go out and compete and leave everything on the field. That’s all I can ask from these kids. “