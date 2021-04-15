PREP FOOTBALL: Positive COVID test at J.I. Burton leads to Region 1D title for Holston

The VHSL Region 1D football champion was supposed to be crowned on Friday night in Damascus after a highly-anticipated, hard-hitting contest, but instead it was decided on Thursday afternoon by a phone call.

Holston was awarded the Region 1D title after a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within J.I. Burton’s program led to the cancellation of the regional finals

Burton coach Jacob Caudill got the news around 2 p.m. and then administrators from the school in Norton notified those at Holston. The Cavaliers (6-1) advance to next week’s Class 1 state semifinals to face either Galax or Narrows.

It marks the first regional title and state semifinal appearance for Holston since 2009.

“I hate it for Burton,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “I think those kids deserve an opportunity to get to play and we want to play. Obviously, we’re excited to be moving on to the next round, but to say we wanted it to happen this way would not be accurate. … Coach Caudill called and spoke with me and wished us the best of luck going forward.”

Caudill had got inklings late Wednesday night of the possibility of a positive test and after the health department looked into the matter he was given the news his team would be placed on quarantine and unable to play.