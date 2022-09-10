Prep Football: Poku power carries Virginia High past Patrick Henry in 35-8 triumph

EMORY, Va. – There’s nothing like a friendly, yet productive gridiron competition between brothers.

Make that twin brothers.

While Virginia High wideout Patrick Poku was busy running a first-half fly pattern to paydirt, defensive back Prince Poku supplied some defensive scoring late – scooping up a fumble before racing 37 yards for the final points during the Bearcats convincing 35-8 victory against host Patrick Henry inside Rebel Stadium Friday night.

“He’s mainly defense, and I’m mainly offense,” said Patrick Poku, who hauled in a game-high 58 receiving yards. “We just like competing against each other, because it makes us both better. It’s always fun to compete with him.”

Patrick’s touchdown reception came from 34 yards away after being spotted by scrambling quarterback Brody Jones with 6:29 until halftime. It was one of many improvised plays from Jones, who seemed to handle pressure awfully well all night.

“When I can see two guys covered and then turn around to throw it towards somebody wide open, it’s honestly a dream,” Jones said. “That’s the best feeling.”

On the second half’s third play from scrimmage, Jones showed off his wheels and overall determination. Jones rolled left to pass, but no Bearcat was open. So the senior reversed field and then went down the right hash untouched for a 46-yard TD run and a 21-0 VHS advantage.

“It’s just when a play breaks down, it’s an immediate thing and you’ve just got to make something happen,” admitted Jones, who finished with a combined 268 yards and three TDs (153 passing, 115 rushing). “You see open grass and just run.”

Jones opened the final stanza on a similar scramble, this time from 24 yards out for a 28-0 Bearcat edge.

“He’s a great athlete,” stated Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson. “He’s a smart young man, and he knows when to be aggressive. More times than not, he makes really good decisions for us. He had a great game tonight.”

With Patrick Poku looking on, Prince Poku got into the scoring with less than five minutes remaining. A mishandled Patrick Henry snap bounced around the wet turf for what seemed like an eternity before scooting over to the aforementioned Bearcat defender – who took the one-hopper and raced into the end zone, eclipsing his brother’s scoring scamper by three yards.

“I wasn’t thinking about the yardage,” said Prince Poku. “I was just thinking about what to do if the ball came to my side of the field. And the ball did, so I just picked it up and was determined to score right there. Patrick is a tremendous player, and he makes me better. I really want to see him do well.”

The VHS defense was relentless against the Rebels, holding the hosts to just 81 yards and seven first downs through three quarters.

“Our defense was lights out,” Patterson added. “I give all the credit to the kids. They played extremely hard, and our coaches did a great job of coming up with a solid game plan. Patrick Henry has a heck of a football team, but we played well defensively and were able to get the job done.”

The Rebels played much of the second half with heavy hearts. Midway through the third, Patrick Henry quarterback Ben Belcher was injured during a Conner Davidson interception return. Belcher was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility.

Patrick Henry rallied for their teammate, going on a five-play, 50-yard drive early in the fourth – capped by J-Kwon McFail’s 3-yard TD plunge.

“That’s a tough situation,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett, who got 66 rushing yards from McFail. “That’s scary for everybody. Ben is such a great kid and a great team leader. He does everything right, and he’s everything you want in a football player. Our kids really played for him and rallied for him – and I was proud of that. That shows you what kind of bond we have as a team.”

Virginia High 0 13 8 14 – 35

Patrick Henry 0 0 0 8 – 8

Scoring Summary

VHS – Davidson 3 run (Dean kick)

VHS – Pa. Poku 34 pass from Jones (kick failed)

VHS – Jones 46 run (Burks run)

VHS – Jones 24 run (Dean kick)

PH – McFail 3 run (Kausch run)

VHS – Pr. Poku 37 fumble recovery (Dean kick)

Total Stats

First Downs: VHS 16, PH 13; Rushes-Yards: VHS 30-196, PH 43-136; Passing Yards: VHS 153, PH 24. Comp-Att-Int: VHS 16-28-0, PH 2-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 1-0, PH 4-1; Penalties-Yards: VHS 12-98, PH 1-10; Punts-Avg.: VHS 3-20, PH 4-23.8.