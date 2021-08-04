PREP FOOTBALL: Plays with Wolves; Former Sullivan Central standout Greene is a talented addition to West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The countdown to the inaugural season opener for West Ridge is on.
Peyton Greene requests the presence of local fans when the Wolves play their first game in school history on August 20 at Volunteer.
“We are going to be ready for it, we are already ready for it,” said Greene, a senior receiver, defensive back and return specialist for the Wolves. “We are going to go out there and we are going to show the people what they have been waiting for. It is going to be a really fun game. They should definitely come see us.”
Need more convincing? Greene might be worth the price of admission on his own.
Just ask West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton.
“He is a playmaker, we have got to find ways to get him the ball,” Hilton said. “We are going to get it in his hands. Coming in he was one of those kids that kind of popped out to you.”
Just check out the numbers. The 6-foot, 157-pound speedster was electrifying at times last season for Sullivan Central, averaging a jaw-dropping 31.1 yards on 19 receptions for 591 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned 10 kicks for a 22.1 yard average, and tallied 36.6 yards and a touchdown on five punt returns.
He also made an impact on defense, recording 64 tackles, 53 of which were solo stops, and also picked off four enemy passes.
It’s safe to say Greene likes to make plays.
“I like getting the ball in my hands, but you have got to get open first though, you have got to put in the work,” he said.
He has. While Greene isn’t big in stature, he makes up for it with athleticism, speed and football smarts.
“I think I have gotten stronger,” he said. “[Coach Hilton] has definitely put us in the weight room more and we definitely have more cardio, he makes us run a lot.”
Greene is just one of many talented athletes now calling West Ridge home, which combines the enrollments from Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
“Explosive players like that don’t come around all that often,” Hilton said. “We have got to get him the ball. You have him and 6-4 [Isaac] Haynie on the other side, you have got kids that can make plays, we have got to get it to them so I am excited about that challenge.”
West Ridge is a first-year program, but is far from devoid of talent. Ethan Bergeron is expected to start at quarterback, while Eli Topping and Kaleb McClain will share carries on the ground. Greene can name plenty of others to watch as well, including Fletcher Gibson and former Sullivan Central teammate Grant Cornett on the line, along with Austin Riner, Eli Iacino and Haynie.
“We have a lot of talent,” Greene said. “Our running back corps is really strong, we have really good fast wide receivers, the best quarterback I think in the conference. He is really good.”
Greene isn’t bad either, one of several Wolves with aspirations to play college football as well.
“I am just hoping to go here and have fun, play around these guys and do my best,” he said. “I just want to do my best out here and compete.”
He will do it while wearing jersey number 13, which is far from unlucky for him.
“I like 13, I have always stayed with it,” he said, with a smile. “I don’t want to change it, I like it.”
Sullivan Central had a memorable final season in 2020, collecting four wins, the most for the Cougars since 2012. They won the program’s final game against Sullivan East at the Stone Castle in Bristol.
“It is sad that it is over, but I am glad I get to come out here again with a new experience, with a new team and we are going to do the same thing,” Greene said. “We are just going to dominate right here.”
He has certainly enjoyed the camaraderie among his teammates as the season approaches.
“It has been amazing, I love it,” Greene said. “We are all getting along so good. We are playing really good together, practices have really just been amazing.”
Hilton has had football players from all three schools gathering at the weight room at Sullivan South since December, preparing the Wolves for the season ahead. That enthusiasm has continued as the Wolves have hit the gridiron.
“At first it was a little slow, but after a while we just all started coming together,” Greene said. “No matter where we came from or how big the rival was, we are all just family now and we know that. We are all just playing really good together.”
West Ridge didn’t get any help from the schedule in its first season, having been placed in Class 6A, the largest classification in Tennessee. Central and South both played 4A, which included state powers Elizabethton and Greeneville, while North was 2A.
“It is going to be a little hard to get used to at first, but we are going to get it,” said Greene, whose Wolves will visit Greeneville for a scrimmage on Friday. “It is no different than playing any other team. We have just got to have the same mindset on everything else that we do.”
After opening the season on the road at Volunteer and Daniel Boone, the Wolves will open its four-game home slate on its brand new turf field by hosting Science Hill on September 3.
“I cannot wait to play here,” Greene said. “It is going to be really big game, going to be a lot of people here, I can’t wait for it.
There are plenty more challenges, including visits to Dobyns-Bennett Cherokee, William Blount and David Crockett, with home games also slated with Morristown East, Tennessee High and Jefferson County.
“There are not a lot of easy games on there, but we still got it,” Greene said. “We can get it.”
He is equally as confident that the fan bases that once supported the Cougars, Rebels and Raiders will get behind the Wolves.
“We are going to have a lot of fans here watching us,” he said. “It is going to be really great.”
While it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Wolves, who defeated Elizabethton in a scrimmage last Thursday, Greene knows what must be done to make it an inaugural season to remember.
“Our expectations are just to come out and win, be a team together, don’t play selfish ball and play as a team,” he said.
Winning is definitely at the top of the list. After a long dry spell, Sullivan Central started to turn its fortunes around in 2020.
Greene wants to keep the wins coming at West Ridge.
“I always want to win,” he said. “I don’t want to go back to losing, I don’t like it.”
