PREP FOOTBALL: Playoff contention, positioning at stake in final week

Anything can happen in the postseason.

For instance, Blacksburg High School in Virginia was 5-5 through 10 games in 2016, but won five straight playoff games to finish as 3A state champions under former Richlands standout and recent coach Thad Wells.

There have been other instances, from high school, college and to professional sports, where a team squeezes into the postseason and takes it all the way.

No wonder the goal when the season begins is to make the playoffs.

Despite a 2-6 record, Tennessee High still has those aspirations.

Win on Friday against Cherokee and the Vikings will secure the third seed from Region 1-5A, Lose, the Chiefs (2-6, 0-2) are in as the fourth seed and Tennessee High will be lone Mountain Lakes Conference team sitting at home next week while Morristown West (5-5, 2-2) takes the third seed.

No matter how it ends up, a playoff berth would certainly be a positive way for Tennessee High (2-6, 1-2) to finish a season that has been filled with so much tragedy and heartbreak.

Daniel Boone (3-5, 2-1) has already secured the top 5A playoff spot, with David Crockett (5-4, 3-1) locked in second.