PREP FOOTBALL: Playoff contention, positioning at stake in final week

Anything can happen in the postseason.
For instance, Blacksburg High School in Virginia was 5-5 through 10 games in 2016, but won five straight playoff games to finish as 3A state champions under former Richlands standout and recent coach Thad Wells.
There have been other instances, from high school, college and to professional sports, where a team squeezes into the postseason and takes it all the way.
No wonder the goal when the season begins is to make the playoffs.
Despite a 2-6 record, Tennessee High still has those aspirations.
Win on Friday against Cherokee and the Vikings will secure the third seed from Region 1-5A, Lose, the Chiefs (2-6, 0-2) are in as the fourth seed and Tennessee High will be lone Mountain Lakes Conference team sitting at home next week while Morristown West (5-5, 2-2) takes the third seed.
No matter how it ends up, a playoff berth would certainly be a positive way for Tennessee High (2-6, 1-2) to finish a season that has been filled with so much tragedy and heartbreak.
Daniel Boone (3-5, 2-1) has already secured the top 5A playoff spot, with David Crockett (5-4, 3-1) locked in second.
Knox Central (6-2, 4-0) and Knox West (7-2, 4-0) will play Friday, with the winner earning the top seed in Region 2-5A. Sevier County (6-3, 2-2) and Knox Halls (4-5, 1-3) have the edge on the final two seeds, although Cocke County (1-3) still has hopes of a playoff berth at 1-8 with a lot of help.
Heritage (0-9, 0-4) travels to Halls on Friday.
* * *
While Tennessee High is just trying to get into the postseason, West Ridge will play on in its inaugural season on the gridiron.
The only question is where they will be seeded.
All that will be decided on Friday when the Wolves (7-2, 2-2) host Jefferson County (6-3, 3-1) and Science Hill (6-3, 4-0) travels to Dobyns-Bennett (7-2, 3-1).
West Ridge, which has won five straight since losses to the Hilltoppers and Indians, can finish anywhere from second to fourth.
It has been a memorable season for the Wolves, in their first of existence, and it’s been the same for the Patriots, which had lost 18 straight games dating back to 2019 before winning six of their last eight games this year.
West Ridge could actually host a playoff game next week with a win against the Patriots and win by Science Hill over the Indians. If the Indians and Wolves finish on top, the Wolves would be seeded third.
A West Ridge loss and they’ll be seeded fourth.
Waiting in Region 2-6A is perennial powerhouse Maryville (9-0, 4-0) and Bradley Central (8-1, 4-0), who will play for the top seed on Friday. Bearden (5-4, 2-2), Cleveland (5-4, 1-3) and Farragut (3-6, 1-3) will compete Friday to see who gets the final two spots.
Hardin Valley (0-4, 1-8) could ruin hopes for Cleveland with a win on Friday.
* * *
There are still postseason hopes for Sullivan East (1-8, 1-3), despite its record, but the Patriots do have a Region 1-4A win over Grainger.
If they can bounce back from an 88-0 loss to Greeneville against much-improved Volunteer (5-4, 2-2) on Friday on their home field, the Patriots could sneak into the postseason as the fourth seed in the Northeastern Conference.
They would need Seymour (2-2, 6-3), which is also in the midst of having snapping an 11-game losing skid earlier this season, to upset Elizabethton (7-1, 3-1), and the Patriots would have to be successful against the Falcons.
Greeneville is securely at the top with a 10-0 mark, including a 5-0 league record. Grainger finished 5-5, but were 0-5 in the league and have started thinking in basketball.
Unlikely, it might appear, but anything can happen.
Anderson County (4-5, 4-0) currently sits on top of Region 2-4A, but Carter (6-3, 2-1), Fulton (6-3, 2-2), South Doyle (5-4, 2-2) and Gibbs (4-5, 1-3) are competing for the final three spots.
Scott (1-7, 0-3) has to beat the Mavericks on Friday and get lots of help.
* * *
Other top-ranked regional teams in the area include 3A Unicoi County (8-1), 2A South Greene (8-2) and 1A Cloudland (8-1).
There is still hope for other teams. That is what every team wants at this point of the season.
The TSSAA playoffs begin next week, with the season ending in Chattanooga on Dec. 2-4. There is lots of football to play before then.
