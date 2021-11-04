PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games

Patrick Henry will limp into the playoffs as injuries have piled up for the Rebels. PH was minus three starters in Tuesday night’s loss to Grundy as the Golden Wave ran roughshod over the Rebels. … PH can still lock up a home playoff game with a win tonight, however. “I have been pleased with how our kids have played hard each and every week and how we have rallied as a team around several key injuries,” Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett said. “We have had to play several kids out of position and I am pleased with how those kids have responded to their new positions.” … Connor Beeson (18 touchdowns) and Cody Pruitt (85 tackles) have been constants for the Rebels. … Northwood had some upheaval after head coach Tim Johnson stepped down at midseason and Greg Prater took in the interim. This will be Prater’s fifth game calling the plays this season and it his second stint as an interim boss. He also coached the final two games of the 2018 season on an interim basis. .. C.B. Johnson, K.J. Comer, Blaine Joannou, Nick Prater and Denim Kirk have played well defensively for Northwood. “To sum up our season, I would say that it’s been tough with low numbers on the roster,” Greg Prater said. “But the 19 kids listed on the roster have worked hard. Most don’t come off the field. Their heart and determination has kept us in some games this year. Trying to play injury free has been a plus as we’ve only had a few miss some games.”