PREP FOOTBALL: PERFECT RECORD: Abingdon blanks John Battle 35-0, completes regular season with 5-0 mark

BRISTOL, Va. – It took a while for Abingdon to get heated up on a 34-degree April Fools night, but eventually the Falcons looked every bit the part of an unbeaten football team Thursday with a 35-0 Mountain 7 District shutout of homestanding John Battle.
Abingdon (5-0) claimed the Mountain 7 championship with the victory, as it prepared itself for next week’s opening round of the playoffs with a home game as the No.2 seed in Region 3D.
“Winning a district championship is always special,” said third-year Abingdon head coach Garrett Amburgey. “To win every regular-season game is a big deal.
“You know, we looked it up and I think in the history of Abingdon football there have been undefeated football teams in 1957, 1962, 1979 and now this team. So that’s a big deal for us.”
After a scoreless first quarter in which Battle (2-2) perhaps outplayed Abingdon, the Falcons went to work and scored three touchdowns in the second period.
Running back Martin Lucas found the end zone on a 12-yard run on the second play of the second period, before the Falcons seized control with two TDs in a 24-second span just before halftime.
One play after quarterback Cole Lambert ran for 26 yards, Lucas capped a two-play drive with a 25-yard scoring dash with just over two minutes left before intermission.
Lucas finished with 81 yards rushing and the two scores on 11 carries.
Two plays after recovering a subsequent onside kick, Abingdon needed only two snaps to score again, this one coming on a beautiful 51-yard pass from Lambert to receiver Haynes Carter.
Suddenly, Abingdon led 21-0 at halftime.
Carter finished with three catches for 127 yards and the one score.
“We made some plays in the passing game,” Amburgey said. “Haynes Carter had a really good night at receiver, and Cole made a couple good throws downfield on some vertical routes.”
Lambert, who completed 5 of 9 passes for 162 yards, recorded a second touchdown toss when he found Eli Ratcliff on a 26-yard screen pass with 9:44 left in the third quarter.
Abingdon’s final TD came on its next series, when Malique Hounshell ran it in from the 3.
With Max Jessee’s fifth straight PAT kick, Abingdon unleashed a continual clock with 5:50 still left in the third quarter.
The Falcons finished with 291 total offensive yards to just 89 yards for the Trojans.
“[Defensive end] Eli Ratcliff had a real good night on the defensive line, stopping the dive in that triple option that is hard to defend,” Amburgey said. “All in all, it was a good night.
“Our guys believe in what we’re doing and we’ve played good fundamental football, blocking and tackling, making big plays when we can. We’ve overcome a lot, and I’m proud of the guys.”
Abingdon — 0 21 14 0 — 35
John Battle — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
A—M.Lucas 12 run (M.Jessee kick)
A—M.Lucas 25 run (M.Jessee kick)
A—Carter 51 pass from Lambert (M.Jessee kick)
A—Ratcliff 26 pass from Lambert (M.Jessee kick)
A—Hounshell 3 run (M.Jessee kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: A 11, JB 8; Rushes-Yards: A 24-129, JB 40-75; Passing yards: A 162, JB 14; Passes (C-A-I): A 5-10-0, JB 2-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-1, JB 5-2; Penalties: A 7-80; JB 1-5; Punts: A 2-37.2, JB 1-27.0.