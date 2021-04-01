PREP FOOTBALL: PERFECT RECORD: Abingdon blanks John Battle 35-0, completes regular season with 5-0 mark

BRISTOL, Va. – It took a while for Abingdon to get heated up on a 34-degree April Fools night, but eventually the Falcons looked every bit the part of an unbeaten football team Thursday with a 35-0 Mountain 7 District shutout of homestanding John Battle.

Abingdon (5-0) claimed the Mountain 7 championship with the victory, as it prepared itself for next week’s opening round of the playoffs with a home game as the No.2 seed in Region 3D.

“Winning a district championship is always special,” said third-year Abingdon head coach Garrett Amburgey. “To win every regular-season game is a big deal.

“You know, we looked it up and I think in the history of Abingdon football there have been undefeated football teams in 1957, 1962, 1979 and now this team. So that’s a big deal for us.”

After a scoreless first quarter in which Battle (2-2) perhaps outplayed Abingdon, the Falcons went to work and scored three touchdowns in the second period.

Running back Martin Lucas found the end zone on a 12-yard run on the second play of the second period, before the Falcons seized control with two TDs in a 24-second span just before halftime.