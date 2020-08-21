WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots stop Longhorns in opener, 20-6

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Before Friday night, Sullivan East senior quarterback Ethan Bradford had not played football since the fifth grade.
Just call him a quick learner.
Relying on a variety of targets, Bradford guided the Patriots to a 20-6 win over the Johnson County Longhorns.
Bradford completed 20 of 31 passes for 177 yards and two scores.
“I was a little nervous, but playing on the basketball team helped me prepare for this,” Bradford said.
By rolling out, scanning the field and extending plays, Bradford controlled the game like a point guard.
He led East on a 15-play, 79-yard scoring drive to open the game. Junior Hunter Brown capped that march with the first of his two touchdown receptions.
“After I threw the first pass tonight, I felt ready to go,” Bradford said.
Bradford credited new head coach J.C. Simmons for his decision to try football. Simmons was a quarterback at Emory & Henry.
“I wanted to help Coach Simmons do something better for the program here after a couple of down seasons,” Bradford said. “Coach Simmons and I started working together near the end of the summer, and he’s taught me everything I know.”
So just how impressive was Bradford?
“You’re talking about a guy who has never really played quarterback,” Simmons said. “He battled and led us the whole way. There were a few jitters and nerves in the first quarter, but we came out and executed.”
Freshman running back Dominic Cross added 101 yards rushing and a score for East on 19 carries.
Junior quarterback Dalton Brown carried the offense for Johnson County. He rushed for 67 yards on 15 carries and brought the Longhorns within 7-6 at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter with a three-yard scoring run.
Johnson County, which missed two weeks of practice due to COVID-19, used five freshmen heavily.
“Conditioning hurt us, but East has a good team and they played well,” JC coach Don Kerley said. “I was really impressed with the East quarterback and with [Brown].”
Bradford and the Patriots controlled the second half behind defenders such as senior Clayton Ivester and sophomore Dawson Jones.
East fought off two long Johnson County drives that fizzled inside the Patriot 15-yard-line.
“Our defense was ready to play,” Simmons said. “Our guys love to compete.”
Bradford is eager for more Football 101 lessons.
“Looking back, I wish I had played more football but I’m just glad that I played in this game,” Bradford said.
“I plan to keep on learning from Coach Simmons, and hopefully we can keep on winning.”
Johnson County 0 6 0 0-6
Sullivan East 7 7 0 6-20
Scoring Summary
SE-Brown 12 pass from Bradford (Bradford kick)
JC-Brown 3 run (kick blocked)
SE-D. Cross 3 run (Bradford kick)
SE-Brown 10 pass from Bradford (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JC 10, SE 15; Rushes-Yards: JC 112, SE 116; Passing Yards: JC 65, SE 177; Comp.-Att.-Int: JC 5-15-1, SE 20-31-2; Fumbles-Lost: JC 4-0, SE 3-0; Penalties-Yards: JC 5-35, SE 7-65; Punts-Average: JC 4-29, SE4-35
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
