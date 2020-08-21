WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots stop Longhorns in opener, 20-6

So just how impressive was Bradford?

“You’re talking about a guy who has never really played quarterback,” Simmons said. “He battled and led us the whole way. There were a few jitters and nerves in the first quarter, but we came out and executed.”

Freshman running back Dominic Cross added 101 yards rushing and a score for East on 19 carries.

Junior quarterback Dalton Brown carried the offense for Johnson County. He rushed for 67 yards on 15 carries and brought the Longhorns within 7-6 at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter with a three-yard scoring run.

Johnson County, which missed two weeks of practice due to COVID-19, used five freshmen heavily.

“Conditioning hurt us, but East has a good team and they played well,” JC coach Don Kerley said. “I was really impressed with the East quarterback and with [Brown].”

Bradford and the Patriots controlled the second half behind defenders such as senior Clayton Ivester and sophomore Dawson Jones.

East fought off two long Johnson County drives that fizzled inside the Patriot 15-yard-line.

“Our defense was ready to play,” Simmons said. “Our guys love to compete.”