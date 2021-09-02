PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry defeats Lebanon, 36-14

Beeson was huge, rushing for 276 yards and McFail added 128 yards on the ground for Patrick Henry. The Rebels churned out 478 yards rushing and did not attempt a pass.

“Beeson is a special player,” Padgett said. “He can run the ball, he does a good job on defense, and he’s a kick returner. He’s one of those guys we use in various ways. Beeson can score from anywhere on the field.”

Lebanon (0-2), pulled within 10 points in the third quarter when Grayson Olson broke free on a 46-yard run, but the Pioneers couldn’t score again. Patrick Henry closed the game with the final two scores on a 50-yard run by Beeson and a four-yard TD from Connor Kausch, who had 64 yards on five carries.

“I thought we were in the game until late in the third quarter,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We just couldn’t make anything happen late. Give Patrick Henry a lot of credit, they’re very physical up front. We still have some work to do.”

It was a good start for Patrick Henry, which plays Virginia High next week.

“We’re going to play a very good football team, with a lot of speed in Virginia High,” Padgett said. “We have to fix the fumbles and missed tackles. We have to finish drives because if we give Virginia High a short field, it will be a long night.”