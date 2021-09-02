PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry defeats Lebanon, 36-14

EMORY, Va. – Patrick Henry rudely welcomed the Lebanon Pioneers back to the Hogoheegee District on Thursday night. Returning to the league after a 15-year hiatus, Lebanon suffered a 36-14 loss to the Rebels.
It was the season-opener for PH after last week’s game with Grundy was postponed and the Rebels looked in midseason form.
“I was worried about last week. We didn’t play and I didn’t know if that would affect us or not,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “I thought my kids came out tonight and did a lot of good things. But we made a lot of mistakes, we have to get fixed. We fumbled the ball eight times, you just cannot do that. I thought our offensive line really set the tone the entire game.”
The Rebels took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in 13 plays – a drive that was aided by a roughing the punter penalty by Lebanon.
J-Kwon McFail scored on a 4-yard rush to give Patrick Henry a 7-0 lead.
A 1-yard touchdown by Lebanon’s JD Tatum later in the first quarter knotted the score, but PH seized control of the game in the final seven minutes of the first half.
McFail scored on a six yard rush, Connor Beeson added a five-yard TD and Freddy Campos booted a 23-yard field goal as time expired to give the Rebels a 24-7 advantage at the half.
Beeson was huge, rushing for 276 yards and McFail added 128 yards on the ground for Patrick Henry. The Rebels churned out 478 yards rushing and did not attempt a pass.
“Beeson is a special player,” Padgett said. “He can run the ball, he does a good job on defense, and he’s a kick returner. He’s one of those guys we use in various ways. Beeson can score from anywhere on the field.”
Lebanon (0-2), pulled within 10 points in the third quarter when Grayson Olson broke free on a 46-yard run, but the Pioneers couldn’t score again. Patrick Henry closed the game with the final two scores on a 50-yard run by Beeson and a four-yard TD from Connor Kausch, who had 64 yards on five carries.
“I thought we were in the game until late in the third quarter,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We just couldn’t make anything happen late. Give Patrick Henry a lot of credit, they’re very physical up front. We still have some work to do.”
It was a good start for Patrick Henry, which plays Virginia High next week.
“We’re going to play a very good football team, with a lot of speed in Virginia High,” Padgett said. “We have to fix the fumbles and missed tackles. We have to finish drives because if we give Virginia High a short field, it will be a long night.”
Lebanon 7 0 7 0—14
Patrick Henry 7 17 6 6—36
Scoring Summary
PH—McFail 4 run (Campos kick)
LEB—JD Tatum 1 run (Wilson kick)
PH—McFail 6 run (Campos kick)
PH—Beeson 5 run (Campos kick)
PH—FG 23 Campos
LEB—Olson 46 run (Wilson kick)
PH—Beeson 50 run (kick failed)
PH—Kausch r run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 6, PH 26; Rushes-Yards: L 24-136, PH 62-478; Passing Yards: L 14, PH 0; Comp.-Att.-Int: L 7-15-2, PH 0-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-1, PH 8-5; Penalties-Yards: L 3-15, PH 7-50; Punts-Average: L 5-30.4, PH 2-35.5.