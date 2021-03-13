PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry cruises by Honaker, 38-13

HONAKER, Va. – The football playoff picture in Region 1D – where only four teams move on — is a muddled mess with Eastside as the only undefeated team still standing.

With that in mind, Patrick Henry prevailed in a must-win contest on Saturday afternoon, cruising by Honaker 38-13 at EMATS Stadium.

“Since we lost our first game [at Holston], this was big,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “We told our kids we’re going to have to win out. We came over here today taking it one game at a time and our kids played very well.”

The game couldn’t have started any better for the Rebels. On Honaker’s first offensive play, Patrick Henry defensive back Cody Pruitt returned an interception 46 yards for a TD.

The Tigers’ next possession resulted in another miscue as Takotah Pecina picked off a Honaker pass and kept the home team from gaining any momentum.

“Those were great,” Patrick Henry defensive end Ean Rhea said. “We came out in warmups, we were a little flat. We got those picks and really got rolling. The momentum shifted and everything was in our favor.”