PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry cruises by Honaker, 38-13

HONAKER, Va. – The football playoff picture in Region 1D – where only four teams move on — is a muddled mess with Eastside as the only undefeated team still standing.
With that in mind, Patrick Henry prevailed in a must-win contest on Saturday afternoon, cruising by Honaker 38-13 at EMATS Stadium.
“Since we lost our first game [at Holston], this was big,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “We told our kids we’re going to have to win out. We came over here today taking it one game at a time and our kids played very well.”
The game couldn’t have started any better for the Rebels. On Honaker’s first offensive play, Patrick Henry defensive back Cody Pruitt returned an interception 46 yards for a TD.
The Tigers’ next possession resulted in another miscue as Takotah Pecina picked off a Honaker pass and kept the home team from gaining any momentum.
“Those were great,” Patrick Henry defensive end Ean Rhea said. “We came out in warmups, we were a little flat. We got those picks and really got rolling. The momentum shifted and everything was in our favor.”
The Rebels were strong up front, controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Honaker was held to 36 yards of total offense and only two first downs in the first half. Rhea received a lot of help from Bobby Cline, Wyatt Wright and Ben Belcher on the defensive side of the ball.
“Winning up front is always a good thing to do,” Rhea said. “It sets the pace for the whole game.”
All five of PH’s touchdowns came in the first half and the Rebels were 4-of-5 in two-point conversions. J-Kwon McFail scored on runs of 5 and 26 yards. Cody Pruitt scored on a one-yard plunge and Rhea had a six-yard TD run.
The Patrick Henry offense, similar to a single-wing, features a lot of different components. The Rebels gained 286 yards on the ground, led by Connor Beeson with 100 yards rushing, averaging over nine yards a carry. Conner Kausch (54 yards) and McFail (53 yards) were solid in the running game as well. Nine different players carried the football for the Rebels.
“Our offense varies, we’re in a shotgun,” Padgett said. “But we’re a power football team. We’re just going to run what we think will work. A lot of guys take snaps, it’s all about our line. They’ve done a great job the first three games.”
Honaker (1-2) added a couple of scores in the second half. Freshman quarterback Sean Gill found Trevor Miller with a 36-yard TD pass. Gill also scored on an 11-yard run with 1:43 left in the game.
“We just didn’t play well,” said veteran Honaker coach Doug Hubbard. “We came out and were flat. For some odd reason we just came out and laid an egg. I don’t know, just no intensity. A couple of bad things happened, and it just snowballed from there.”
Patrick Henry (2-1) will try to continue with its push in the abbreviated season and build off the win at Honaker.
“This was a great win,” Rhea said. “I think it was a statement win. We’ve had a tough season, but here we are. The first game didn’t go so well, the second one went a lot better and this one went exactly how we planned it.”
Patrick Henry 14 24 0 0—38
Honaker 0 0 6 7—13
Scoring Summary
PH—Pruitt 46 interception return (run failed)
PH—McFail 5 run (Beeson run)
PH—McFail 26 run (Beeson run)
PH—Rhea 6 run (Beeson run)
PH—Pruitt 1 run (Brown run)
H—T. Miller 36 pass from Gill (kick failed)
H—Gill 11 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 21, H 8; Rushes-Yards: PH 56-286, H 28-120; Passing Yards: PH 12, H 36; Comp-Att-Int: PH 1-1-0, H 1-8-2; Fumbles-Lost: PH 3-3, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 3-25, H 1-5; Punts-Average: PH 1-40, H 4-32.