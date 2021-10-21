PREP FOOTBALL: PACKING A PUNCH; West Ridge wins fifth straight, defeats Tennessee High to win inaugural homecoming game

“He’s a man,” Hilton said. “I don’t know [what he bench presses] but it’s a lot. I’ve seen him in the weight room working his tail off. If you want to see the definition of a football player, it’s No.1 [Topping].”

Topping’s 14-yard plow job upped West Ridge’s advantage to 35-0 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, providing a merciful continuous clock for tattered THS.

The first half featured a pair of touchdown runs by Riner, a 2-yard sneak to open the scoring and a 72-yard dash on a quarterback draw that provided the Wolves with a 21-0 edge midway through the second quarter.

Riner finished with 142 yards rushing on 10 carries behind an always consistent offensive line which helped produce 285 yards on the ground.

“I thought that Riner did a very nice job of stepping in and doing what we needed him to do for our football team,” Hilton said.

West Ridge generated 303 yards of total offense to THS’s 204 yards.

Much of Tennessee High’s offense, which featured 83 rushing yards from Levon Montgomery, came in the second half with second units on the field, including a 24-yard touchdown run by Josh Sizemore with 1:14 left in the game.