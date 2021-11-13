PREP FOOTBALL: O'Quinn-to-Beavers at the buzzer gives Ridgeview win over Richlands in Region 2D playoffs

RICHLANDS, Va. – Brandon Beavers caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan O’Quinn on the last play of the game to give Ridgeview a 29-28 win over Richlands on Friday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs.
The Wolfpack put together an 80-yard drive in the final 65 seconds, a march aided by three penalties on Richlands.
Beavers had caught a 26-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to go to put the Wolfpack up 23-22.
Sage Webb, who turned in a herculean effort in his final game, put the Tornado back on top 28-23 by returning the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
The Blues failed on the two-point conversion, setting the stage for the final Ridgeview drive.
Webb carried the ball 28 times for 176 yards and also ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Bandy made five field goals for Richlands.
While Richlands was traveling over land with nearly 300 yards rushing, the Wolfpack took to the air.
O’Quinn threw it 32 times, completing 20 of those tosses, for 310 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to the two to Beavers, he connected with Cannon Hill on a 52-yard touchdown in the first half.
For the second week in a row Richlands recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and converted it to points. Webb’s 720yard sprint and another Bandy field goal put Richlands up 13-7 at the half. Bandy’s second kick came with just one second left in the first half.
Jordan Honeycutt intercepted O’Quinn twice and the Tornado defense stopped the Wolfpack at the one-foot line late in the fourth quarter.
A lengthy conference by the officials determined a Ridgeview receiver caught the ball on fourth down but did not cross the goal line.
What may be the shortest penalty in history pushed Richlands back to perhaps the six-inch line and the next play saw Hill tackle Webb for a safety. The game was the third between the two schools in just a little over seven months.
Ridgeview won all three with two of them going down to the wire.
“I was leaving after the first one. But I will be back next year,” Richlands coach Jeff Tarter said.
The Tornado loses a large number of seniors including Webb, defensive standout Bryce Taylor and quarterback Gavin Cox but Tarter said he is excited about the future of the program.
Richlands closes the books on its season at 4-6, while Ridgeview takes an 8-3 record into a rematch with Wise County Central next week.
Ridgeview as penalized just twice in the game while Richlands was flagged 14 times. Three of those came from kicking the ball out of bounds on kickoffs.
Ridgeview 7 0 8 14—29
Richlands 3 10 6 9—28
Scoring Summary
Ric – Bandy 24 FG
Rid – C. Hill 52 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Ric – Webb 72 run (Bandy kick)
Ric – Bandy 36 FG
Ric – Bandy 38 FG
Rid – R. O’Quinn 2 run (C. Hill run)
Ric – Bandy 26 FG
Rid – Safety
Rid – Beavers 26 pass from R. O’Quinn (conversion failed)
Ric – Webb 90 kickoff return (conversion failed)
Rid – Beavers 6 pass from R. O’Quinn (no attempt)
Team Stats
First Downs: Rid 21, Ric 11; Rushes-yards: Rid 38-86, Ric 42-227; Passing Yards: Rid 310, Ric 121; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Rid 20-33-2, Ric 5-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: Rid 2-1, Ric 0-0; Penalties-Yards: Rid 2-15, Ric 14-89; Punts-Average: Rid 2-38.5, Ric 1-47.