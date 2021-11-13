PREP FOOTBALL: O'Quinn-to-Beavers at the buzzer gives Ridgeview win over Richlands in Region 2D playoffs

RICHLANDS, Va. – Brandon Beavers caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan O’Quinn on the last play of the game to give Ridgeview a 29-28 win over Richlands on Friday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs.

The Wolfpack put together an 80-yard drive in the final 65 seconds, a march aided by three penalties on Richlands.

Beavers had caught a 26-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to go to put the Wolfpack up 23-22.

Sage Webb, who turned in a herculean effort in his final game, put the Tornado back on top 28-23 by returning the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

The Blues failed on the two-point conversion, setting the stage for the final Ridgeview drive.

Webb carried the ball 28 times for 176 yards and also ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Bandy made five field goals for Richlands.

While Richlands was traveling over land with nearly 300 yards rushing, the Wolfpack took to the air.

O’Quinn threw it 32 times, completing 20 of those tosses, for 310 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to the two to Beavers, he connected with Cannon Hill on a 52-yard touchdown in the first half.