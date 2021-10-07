PREP FOOTBALL: Opponents will know when unheralded Pruitt is on the field

Cody Pruitt doesn’t always appear in the newspaper headlines or make those Friday night highlight shows on television, but the Patrick Henry High School senior invariably makes his presence known to those opponents playing across from him on the gridiron.
“Pruitt is one of those hitters that you have to know where he is on the field at all times,” said teammate Connor Beeson. “If you don’t, you’ll know when you get hit by him.”
Now in his fourth season starting at linebacker for PH and also excelling in the role of selfless fullback,
Pruitt will have the pads popping in another big game tonight as the Rebels (4-1) host defending Region 1D champion Holston (5-0) in a highly-anticipated Hogoheegee District showdown between Washington County rivals.
“We have to go out like always and just play hard and have fun,” Pruitt said.
A laid-back amiable kid who always wears a smile and makes his teammates laugh with his witty jokes, Pruitt turns into a different person when he pulls that No. 20 jersey over his shoulder pads and becomes a ball-hawking headhunter who will do anything he can to help his team prevail.
“I will say this about him,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “If you looked up the term football player in a dictionary you would see his picture next to it. He’s a kid that could play any position on the field – offensive side, defensive side or special teams – and he would play it well. He’s just a hard-nosed player and one of our senior leaders.”
Pruitt has amassed 54 tackles, 10 of which have occurred behind the line of scrimmage. He had seven tackles and picked off a pass in last Friday’s 27-0 win over Rural Retreat.
“His interception against Rural Retreat was crazy,” said teammate Bobby Cline. “I saw the ball get tipped and thought it was the end of the play, but Cody was able to barely save it just before it hit the ground. The focus and quick thinking it took to do that is what made it crazy. I think we’ll be talking about that play at practice for the rest of the year.”
Pruitt has just seven carries on offense, but he relishes the role of opening up holes and springing Beeson and J-Kwon McFail for big plays. Beeson has already gained 1,010 yards on the ground, while McFail has totaled 13 touchdowns.
“I like blocking for ‘em,” Pruitt said. “They are humble and always give credit to the guys blocking. If you block your man, they’ll find that hole and both are really good running backs.”
Offensive linemen Clay Mora, Jacob Mutter, Colton Smith, Braxton Light and Tyler Barrett – along with tight ends Bobby Cline and Connor Kausch – have also paved the way for an offense that is averaging 43.6 points per game.
Pruitt, a throwback player, provides the power.
“The thing that impresses me the most about Cody is the fact that he takes very challenge he’s given head on,” Cline said. “He’s not scared or intimidated by anything and will run head first into the other team’s biggest guy without a second thought.”
Pruitt certainly doesn’t do it for the adulation or personal glory as he represents a team that has a blue-collar approach with the run-first offense and hard-hitting defense.
“We like to fly under the radar, keep grinding trying to get better each week and just go out there and play our best,” Pruitt said.
