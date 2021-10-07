PREP FOOTBALL: Opponents will know when unheralded Pruitt is on the field

Cody Pruitt doesn’t always appear in the newspaper headlines or make those Friday night highlight shows on television, but the Patrick Henry High School senior invariably makes his presence known to those opponents playing across from him on the gridiron.

“Pruitt is one of those hitters that you have to know where he is on the field at all times,” said teammate Connor Beeson. “If you don’t, you’ll know when you get hit by him.”

Now in his fourth season starting at linebacker for PH and also excelling in the role of selfless fullback,

Pruitt will have the pads popping in another big game tonight as the Rebels (4-1) host defending Region 1D champion Holston (5-0) in a highly-anticipated Hogoheegee District showdown between Washington County rivals.

“We have to go out like always and just play hard and have fun,” Pruitt said.

A laid-back amiable kid who always wears a smile and makes his teammates laugh with his witty jokes, Pruitt turns into a different person when he pulls that No. 20 jersey over his shoulder pads and becomes a ball-hawking headhunter who will do anything he can to help his team prevail.