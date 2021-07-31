PREP FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Quaheim Brooks, Holston

In two years, Brooks hopes to attend Emory and Henry and join the football program. Just don’t expect to see him back at his former position.

“My days at quarterback are over. It seemed like high school went by in a blink of an eye, but I’ve got a bunch of great memories from my time at Holston. That’s what I treasure most – the friends and memories.”

The younger Brooks may soon be generating headlines at Holston. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Jo’Lon plans to compete for the eighth-grade football and basketball teams at Damascus Middle School this season.

“Just like Q, Jo’Lon is learning and coming right along,” Heath said. “These kids didn’t have the chance to play sports when they were younger, so my wife and I wanted to give them that opportunity. It’s been a great way to get their minds opened up and keep them motivated for success in all parts of life.”

Heath admitted that his home can be loud at times.

“But it’s been worth it,” Heath said. “My wife puts a lot of effort into these kids, and we are so proud at the young man Q has become. If people realized all the hurdles Q has faced and what he was like when he came to our house, they would be just as proud as we are.

“Just like when tacklers would close in on him on the football field, Q just keeps going.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.