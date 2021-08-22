PREP FOOTBALL: Northwood coach Tim Johnson grew up around the game

SALTVILLE, Va. – Tim Johnson is in his third season as the head football coach at Northwood High School, but he has a lifetime of experience in the game.

There have been coaching stints at Abingdon, Patrick Henry, Thomas Walker, Lee High, George Wythe and his current gig in Smyth County, but the 46-year-old’s pigskin origins can be traced back years ago to a small school in Lee County.

Tim Johnson was just a tyke when he began tagging along to work with his father, Neil, when his old man was the head coach of the Jonesville Bulldogs. If there was a practice, game or school function at Jonesville, Timmy as he was known to everybody back then was there and relishing every minute of it.

“It was really everything about that time period in my life,” Johnson said. “You know most people have the memories from their childhood and with those memories there’s always a setting. The setting for all of my childhood memories is Jonesville High School.

“I can remember at a young age I was the ball boy and the manager on the sidelines. The years we beat Pennington, obviously, were really good memories for me and those games were wars. Probably the most vivid memory though is walking out of the locker room at Jonesville and the sound of the crowd going wild as the team took that 100 yard or so walk to the field.”