PREP FOOTBALL: Northwood coach Tim Johnson grew up around the game

SALTVILLE, Va. – Tim Johnson is in his third season as the head football coach at Northwood High School, but he has a lifetime of experience in the game.
There have been coaching stints at Abingdon, Patrick Henry, Thomas Walker, Lee High, George Wythe and his current gig in Smyth County, but the 46-year-old’s pigskin origins can be traced back years ago to a small school in Lee County.
Tim Johnson was just a tyke when he began tagging along to work with his father, Neil, when his old man was the head coach of the Jonesville Bulldogs. If there was a practice, game or school function at Jonesville, Timmy as he was known to everybody back then was there and relishing every minute of it.
“It was really everything about that time period in my life,” Johnson said. “You know most people have the memories from their childhood and with those memories there’s always a setting. The setting for all of my childhood memories is Jonesville High School.
“I can remember at a young age I was the ball boy and the manager on the sidelines. The years we beat Pennington, obviously, were really good memories for me and those games were wars. Probably the most vivid memory though is walking out of the locker room at Jonesville and the sound of the crowd going wild as the team took that 100 yard or so walk to the field.”
Neil Johnson won three outright Cumberland District titles at the helm of the Bulldogs from 1978-1985 and followed that up with stints as the boss at Thomas Walker (1989-1993) and Northwood (1994-97). He was known for his quality quips (“We’re small, but we’re slow,” he once remarked about one of his teams and “We need touchdowns as bad as Walter Mondale needed electoral votes Tuesday night,” he once explained to the Bristol Herald Courier prior to a 1984 clash with Pennington) and the man could coach some football as he took all three schools he guided to the playoffs.
His 1992 Thomas Walker Pioneers went 10-1 with a quarterback/defensive back by the name of Tim Johnson being one of the standouts.
Did Tim always plan to get in the family business when his playing days were done?
“Honestly, I didn’t really think I was going to be a coach until college,” Johnson said. “But my brother [Steve] has always said that he knew when I was in kindergarten playing Little League football that I would be a coach.”
He did eventually catch the coaching bug.
“I would help out at Northwood when dad was coaching there a little during the preseason until I would leave for college,” Johnson said. “I remember working with Greg Prater during a 1994 preseason camp on option reads and steps.”
In a neat twist, Prater is now an assistant on Tim Johnson’s coaching staff at Northwood.
Tim Johnson’s coaching journey began as an assistant to Scott Allen at Abingdon in 1999 and there have been many stops since. He was the head coach at Patrick Henry from 2002-2007.
Feeling it was time to become a head coach again a few years ago, Northwood was the perfect fit.
It is located in Neil Johnson’s hometown and he had once been a star running back for the Saltville Shakers (“Saltville’s brilliant little bread-and-butter runner,” Neil Johnson was once described by Bristol Herald Courier Sports Editor Gene Thompson) and Tim would get a chance to lead a program and spend quality time with his dad and mom, Rita.
“It’s been a blessing,” said Johnson, who is also the Panthers’ boys basketball coach. “They aren’t getting any younger and I’m glad to have the time we have. They live a mile from me now.”
Aside from having a quick wit like his dad, are there similarities between father and son as far as coaching goes?
“We are different, but as I get older the more similarities I see,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing he taught me about being a head coach is that you have to let your assistants coach and I do. I try my best not to micromanage stuff. I have a tremendous staff that works really hard and everyone would tell you that I let them coach.”
Both Tim and Neil have plied their trade at small schools. Northwood’s roster currently numbers 19 strong ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against the Twin Springs Titans.
“It’s in my blood,” Johnson said. “It’s unique. There are some coaches in the area that for years we have talked about how great they are as coaches. Always in the back of my mind, I’ve thought what would they do with 18, 19 kids on the roster. It’s different. Cheyenne Osborne [at Rye Cove] can tell you that, Nick Johnson [at Thomas Walker] can tell you that and Chris Lark [at Castlewood] can tell you that. You have to be creative with everything you do.”
He doesn’t use it as a built-in excuse though.
“You hear the murmurs around you in a negative way,” Johnson said. “The way I explained it to these kids is none of that matters. The only thing that matters to us is who we have in the locker room and on the field and what we do with that.
“We don’t worry about who we don’t have, we worry about who we do have. I think the kids understand they have to block out that outside noise.”
From tagging along to practices to now running them, Tim Johnson is gearing up for another football season in Southwest Virginia as he leads another group of youngsters on the gridiron.
“He’s taught me just to keep my head up in each and every moment and just to never quit,” Northwood senior quarterback Seth DeBusk said.
The coach speaks from that lifetime of experience.
