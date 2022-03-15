PREP FOOTBALL: No longer in the interim, Greg Prater takes over as head coach at Northwood

Greg Prater served as the interim head football coach at Northwood High School on two previous occasions and he’s now getting a permanent chance at the job.
Prater was officially named the new gridiron boss of the Panthers during Tuesday night’s Smyth County School Board meeting.
Prater coached the final two games of the 2018 season after Chris Duble stepped down and was at the helm of the Panthers for the last five games of the fall 2021 season after Tim Johnson resigned the position due to personal reasons.
He’ll be no midseason or late-season replacement this time.
“I thought about putting in for it a couple of years back, but didn’t feel it was the time,” Prater said. “I thought maybe I should give it a shot this time and after talking to my wife about it, decided to go.”
Prater is a 1995 graduate of Northwood and has been an assistant coach since 2006. He is not a member of the school’s faculty as he works for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
He certainly has familiarity with the returning players and the program.
“I think that will be a real positive,” Prater said. “Knowing the kids and knowing how they play and what position best fits those kids is really an advantage.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570