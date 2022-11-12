Prep Football: No fail in McFail as PH tops Hurley

EMORY, Va. – Putting the pigskin in the hands of J-Kwon McFail never failed to make good things happen for the Patrick Henry Rebels on Saturday afternoon.

The splendid senior scored three touchdowns and produced his usual highlight reel of impressive plays as PH posted a 49-8 win over the Hurley Rebels in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D football playoffs at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

Patrick Henry (8-3) faces Hogoheegee District rival Holston (8-3) on Friday night in the regional semifinals and the Rebels from Washington County advanced after a performance that was nearly flawless.

The Rebels opened the game with a nine-play, 72-yard scoring march that was capped by senior Connor Kausch’s 22-yard touchdown run.

Hurley (5-5) advanced the ball to PH’s 9-yard line on its ensuing drive, but defensive lineman Tyler Barrett stopped running back Alex Duty on a 4th-and-1 play for a turnover on downs.

On the next play, McFail zoomed 91 yards to the end zone. He bobbled the ball briefly, before regaining control, getting to the outside and outracing the defense to the end zone.

“My fullback [Kausch] laid a good block,” McFail said.

That wasn’t even McFail’s most memorable play of the day.

In the third quarter, he intercepted a pass by Hurley’s Landon Bailey near midfield and broke numerous tackles in taking it to the house.

“I don’t even know what happened,” McFail said. “I do know I lost my shoe in the process”

Here’s what happened: McFail was just being McFail.

“I’ve said it all season and I’ve said it in the three years I’ve been here – he’s a special football player,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “He’s good in all three phases of football. That interception might be one the best football plays that maybe I’ve ever seen. He’s just unbelievable.”

A broken collarbone prevented McFail from playing in PH’s three postseason games in 2021 as the Rebels finished as regional runner-up. He had been waiting and working for Saturday and finished with 158 yards on nine carries.

His season rushing total now stands at 1,943 yards.

“I was pretty pumped,” McFail said. “They hit us in the mouth on that first drive, but we settled down and did what we had to do.”

Camron Goodspeed (four carries, 109 yards) and Kausch (three carries, 40 yards) added two TDs apiece for Patrick Henry. Goodspeed showed his good speed with an 80-yard TD run on the final play of the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Patrick Henry’s defense dominated in limiting Hurley to 182 yards of total offense.

Since suffering a 52-49 loss at Honaker on Oct. 21 in which they blew a 21-0 lead, the Rebels have allowed a combined 15 points over the course of their last three games.

“Losing that game was a big setback,” McFail said. “We came to practice the next week and knew we had to step up.”

Stepping up in a major way on Saturday was 6-foot-3, 310-pound sophomore Tyler Barrett as he proved once again to be an elite pass-rusher and run-stopper.

“He’s a hoss,” said fellow defensive lineman Tommy Hudson, who recovered a fumble in the win. “They really focus on him and it causes a lot of holes to open for the rest of us to go straight to the ball.”

Barrett, Hudson, Kausch, Conrad Ellis, Ben Belcher, Landon Steele and reliable senior linebacker Bobby Cline were among the leaders on D Saturday.

“They’ve been tackling better the last three weeks and have played a full game,” Padgett said. “It’s been a slew of people.”

Hurley committed three turnovers in its first playoff appearance in five years.

The Rebels from Buchanan County had no answer for McFail or Barrett.

“We knew coming in that they were the No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “McFail is a hard kid to tackle and Barrett wore us out. We tried three or four linemen [on Barrett], but couldn’t keep him blocked.”

The Rebels of the Black Diamond District had just three seniors on their roster as Logan Hopkins, Alex Duty and Caden Mullins played their final games in a Hurley uniform on Saturday. Duty got Hurley on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:29 remaining.

“They’re quality seniors and we have oodles of 11th graders,” Justus said. “We’ll have a bunch of kids up from the JV team that will help us as well. They’ve got to get in the weight room and get ready for next season starting next week.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Henry will be preparing for a rematch with a Holston team they beat 30-17 on Oct. 3. The dudes from Damascus have reeled off five consecutive victories by double digits since that defeat at the hands of PH.

“Holston is a very good football team and they play well on both sides of the ball,” Padgett said. “I know they’ll be ready for us. It’s became a big rivalry and we’re going to have to play well to win the game.”

The odds at victory increase when you have a player like J-Kwon McFail.

“It’s been a good few years playing with him,” Hudson said. “I always know he’s going to make it to the end zone.”

Hurley 0 0 0 8—8

Patrick Henry 21 21 7 0—49

Scoring Summary

PH – Kausch 22 run (kick failed)

PH – McFail 91 run (Goodspeed run)

PH – Goodspeed 80 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 39 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Kausch 13 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 28 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 56 INT return (Buchanan kick)

H – Duty 2 run (E. Hurley run)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 14, PH 17; Rushes-Yards: H 46-158, PH 30-368; Passing Yards: H 24, PH 13; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 1-3-1, PH 1-1-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 3-2, PH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: H 3-15, PH 1-5; Punts-Average: H 3-31, PH 1-41.