PREP FOOTBALL: New coach, new start for Sullivan East in 2020

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Six wins in three seasons, one apiece over the last two years.
Clayton Ivester thinks it’s time for better results at Sullivan East.
“This team shows great heart and leadership from our seniors because we know what it feels like to lose and we don’t want that,” said Ivester, a senior linebacker and receiver for the Patriots. “We are doing everything we can to work hard to make sure we don’t lose and the coaching staff is putting in overtime, they are staying late, they are doing everything they can. I think we are all ready for it.”
There has been a change at the top in Bluff City, with Mike Locke having stepped down and longtime assistant and former Emory & Henry College football player JC Simmons taking his place.
“I think things have changed a little bit,” Ivester said. “I feel like things are more intense and practice is a little bit harder, but I feel like those changes are for the good because sometimes in situations change is needed. I think the change will benefit us.”
Ditto for senior quarterback Seth Dalton, who said the Patriots are adjusting on a daily basis to the changes, which includes Drew Nelson running the defense and Chris Colley overseeing the offense.
“It is like with a new coach and a new everything,” he said. “We just had to adapt to it as a team, as a unit and it works different.”
Dalton is partial to Simmons, who has been his quarterbacks coach at East, and tends to make sure his team is having a good time playing football.
“We have gotten closer over the past few years,” Dalton said. “Everything that he does just brings this team up and I can tell it has brought everybody’s attitude up and it is fun, everything is fun now. We are having fun.”
Sullivan East is slated to open its season by hosting Johnson County on Friday. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much on everyone’s minds, the Patriots are moving forward the best they can, following all the necessary protocols, while understanding that the coronavirus will determine the future.
“I am just going a step at a time. I am just hoping for the best, hoping we can play and that’s it,” Sullivan East senior center and defensive lineman Dylan Lopez said. “It is basically a one-week season for us. We go with what we know.”
Sullivan East, which has had consecutive 1-9 seasons, defeated Sullivan North last year, but fell in five other games by a combined 31 points. In fact, three of those setbacks came in a span of three weeks by 16 points so there is definitely hope.
No wonder Ivester has a good feeling about what lies ahead.
“We have been working hard, the coaches have been working hard,” he said. “I feel good with my teammates, we know all of our responsibilities. I think we will be all right.”
Simmons feels much the same, sensing an eager anticipation from a group whose predecessors won 24 games over a three-year period from 2014-16 so the Patriots know it can be done.
“There is a lot of excitement,” Simmons said. “The whole goal is we have to constantly better our best and that is one of our messages that we have been going for. We have to get better from yesterday every day and that is what they are striving to do and we have seen strides every day.”
Key to a turnaround will be the senior leaders, of which Simmons pointed out Ivester, Lopez and Dalton during a recent media day function.
“Clayton is a great athlete, but more than that he is a great leader for us. The three guys I sent you, that is the reason, because those are three of our leaders,” Simmons said. “Clayton has certainly got it done in the weight room as you can see when you look at him. I can’t say enough about his work ethic and his ability too. He is going to be a player for us.”
“Both Dylan and Clayton are returning starters. As seniors, we are going to put a lot on their plate and we are going to expect a lot out of them and they expect a lot out of themselves as well. I am excited to see how they pan out.”
Ivester will be playing on both sides of the ball, and anywhere else if possible. He just wants to be on the field.
“I love it. I would be out there every minute,” he said. “I love defense, I like hitting, but I like offense. I like getting the chance to score.”
He also likes the hiring of Simmons as the Patriots’ new head coach.
“Coach Simmons has great heart. He loves us, he loves football and he shows it every day at practice,” Ivester said. “He brings energy to practice and it just carries into the players and we just love having him as our coach.”
Leading the Sullivan East offense will either be Dalton or Ethan Bradford, who are currently competing to replace departed quarterback Dylan White.
“He is a competitor just like me,” said Dalton, who got some playing time last season when White left games with injuries. “We both want the spot. He is working hard, I am working hard, and we will just see what happens.
“I have been working my tail off and everyone on this team is working their tail off. It is just what we have been doing.”
Simmons has been pleased with how his Patriots have been following the proper protocols, all of whom wore masks while waiting for their pictures to be taken last week.
“I would hope so because we have been beating it in their head since day one,” Simmons said. “These are high school kids and I am sure everybody has the same issues going on. Sometimes it is like they have magnets in their pockets and we have got to break them apart every 30 seconds.
“For the most part, I have been really proud of our guys, wearing their masks all the time, staying as distant as we possibly can. We are six feet at minimum outside. Now we are allowed to have contact, but as soon as we leave the football field those social distancing rules apply again.”
While Johnson County has had some issues with positive coronarvirus tests, Simmons learned last week that the Longhorns would be able to play. He hopes Friday is the first of at least 10 games, and hopefully more.
“Hopefully, that is the goal for sure,” Simmons said. “If we are allowed to play, we are going to be striving to compete in everything we do.”
