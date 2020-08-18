PREP FOOTBALL: New coach, new start for Sullivan East in 2020

Simmons feels much the same, sensing an eager anticipation from a group whose predecessors won 24 games over a three-year period from 2014-16 so the Patriots know it can be done.

“There is a lot of excitement,” Simmons said. “The whole goal is we have to constantly better our best and that is one of our messages that we have been going for. We have to get better from yesterday every day and that is what they are striving to do and we have seen strides every day.”

Key to a turnaround will be the senior leaders, of which Simmons pointed out Ivester, Lopez and Dalton during a recent media day function.

“Clayton is a great athlete, but more than that he is a great leader for us. The three guys I sent you, that is the reason, because those are three of our leaders,” Simmons said. “Clayton has certainly got it done in the weight room as you can see when you look at him. I can’t say enough about his work ethic and his ability too. He is going to be a player for us.”

“Both Dylan and Clayton are returning starters. As seniors, we are going to put a lot on their plate and we are going to expect a lot out of them and they expect a lot out of themselves as well. I am excited to see how they pan out.”