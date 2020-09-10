PREP FOOTBALL: New chapter of SWVA native Mark Palmer's football life will take place on Friday night in Kentucky

Mark Palmer’s first game as a head football coach occurred on Aug. 31, 1990, as the mustachioed and enthusiastic rookie boss guided his Ervinton High School Rebels in a clash against Coeburn.
Three decades later, the Magnum P.I.-like mustache is long gone, but the passion isn’t as the 54-year-old Palmer is now calling the shots for a gridiron program in another state.
The Dickenson County, Virginia, native makes his debut as the leader of the Anderson County Bearcats of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Friday as they host the Franklin County Flyers at 7:30 p.m.
Having previously spent time at the helm of three Virginia High School League programs – Ervinton (1990-1997), St. Paul (2003-2010) and Patrick Henry (2011-2019) – Palmer accepted the position at the 4A school in the Bluegrass State in April.
The scenery has changed and the challenge is fresh, but Palmer will still get a charge this evening under the Friday night lights, the same as he did in 1990 and every game he’s coached since.
He’ll hope for a better outcome, however, as Ervinton dropped a 33-0 decision in his aforementioned head-coaching debut.
“Friday is the unknown,” Palmer said. “I always have a few butterflies and all the former assistants who worked with me can confirm that. We open with our rival Franklin County and they are an outstanding team that was undefeated in the regular season last year. They return most, so it will be a huge opening night. Just being able to coach this season makes me appreciate the opportunity even more.”
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association season was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that hasn’t prevented Palmer from getting comfortable in Kentucky.
“I haven’t seen much difference,” Palmer said. “The young men are eager to get on the field and the work ethic is great. The biggest challenge is just following guidelines to make sure everyone stays safe.”
Palmer has earned high praise thus far from his team, whose roster numbers 69 strong.
“He is easy to like,” said senior offensive lineman Floyd Cole Johnson. “He is extremely positive. The transition has been absolutely great. He’s very personable, knows the game, is very respectful of the team and coaching staff. He’s let us hold onto some of our traditions and brought in some new ones.”
Senior edge rusher Darian Dearinger is the top returnee for Anderson County, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound Marshall University commit. Isaiah Fitzpatrick and Ryan Stratton are other standouts for the Bearcats, who went 4-7 last season.
“I really like this group of young men,” Palmer said. “I am very excited to see what we can accomplish. I have a real special feeling about the team. It is a new challenge and I am unfamiliar with the teams on our schedule. We have a nine-game schedule and it is challenging.
“We play three teams ranked in the top-10 in 4A in all the preseason polls. We also play several teams that were in the playoffs last season. If we continue on our path and stay healthy, I think we will be a surprise team.”
Palmer’s 2019 season ended with a 13-1 record as he led Patrick Henry to the first regional championship in program history and a spot in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals. He will have plenty of folks in Southwest Virginia keeping up with his progress in Kentucky.
“I have tried to talk to some of my friends back home,” Palmer said. “I feel like I have some friends and coaching colleagues that I do not want to lose touch with.”
