PREP FOOTBALL: Mountain 7 District well represented in upcoming VHSL regional playoffs

As teams try to reach the summit of Virginia High School League football, the Mountain 7 District has played to its peak potential this spring.
Three of the league’s seven members play in regional championship games this weekend with the Abingdon Falcons, Union Bears and Wise County Central Warriors taking the field.
“The Mountain 7 is a competitive football district with great coaches throughout,” said Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey. “Football is important here. Having three teams play for the regional title underscores how competitive this season has been.”
AHS is one of 22 teams across the VHSL’s six classifications still standing with a perfect record and the Falcons are one win away from their first regional title since 1979.
They play at 2019 Class 3 state runner-up and fellow unbeaten Lord Botetourt on Friday in the Region 3D title game.
The Region 2D champ is guaranteed to hail from Wise County with the Central Warriors clashing with the Union Bears.
“I think it is great for the Mountain 7 that three teams are playing for regional championships,” said Central coach Luke Owens. “It is great for the district and shows the strength of our district. I don’t think a lot of people would have picked Union and us to be playing for the regional championship. I think a lot of people thought it was going to be an All-Southwest District final.”
That didn’t happen as Wise County Central trounced Tazewell, 39-20, on Friday, while Union posted a 30-24 victory over defending Region 2D champion Graham on Saturday to set up the first-ever postseason football matchup between the Warriors and Bears. Union has won at least one playoff game for the last nine seasons.
The only loss for Central came to Abingdon, while Union’s two defeats came at the hands of the Warriors and Abingdon.
The Region 2D boys basketball and girls basketball finals were also All-Mountain 7 District contests.
The Eastern District with the Maury Commodores (Region 5A), Lake Taylor Titans (Region 4A) and Churchland Truckers (Region 4A), along with the Dulles District with the Tuscarora Huskies (Region 4C), Broad Run Spartans (Region 4C) and Independence Tigers (Region 3B) are the only other leagues with three teams in the regional finals.
“This district definitely prepares us for the postseason,” Owens said. “We are battle-tested because of the depth of our district.”
The following is a brief look at Friday night’s regional championship games involving local teams:
Region 1D
J.I. Burton (4-1) at Holston (6-1): Holston owns a pair of Region C, Division 1 titles (2008, 2009), while J.I. Burton won Region D championships in 1972, 1990, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2009.
Region 2D
Union (5-2) at Wise County Central (5-1): Central posted a 27-7 win over Union on March 26 as C.J. Crabtree and Noah Bolling each scored two touchdowns for the Warriors.
Region 3D
Abingdon (6-0) at Lord Botetourt (6-0): Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless is a 1993 Abingdon graduate and is 2-0 against his alma mater. His Cavaliers eliminated AHS from the playoffs in 2015 and 2018.
