PREP FOOTBALL: Mountain 7 District well represented in upcoming VHSL regional playoffs

As teams try to reach the summit of Virginia High School League football, the Mountain 7 District has played to its peak potential this spring.

Three of the league’s seven members play in regional championship games this weekend with the Abingdon Falcons, Union Bears and Wise County Central Warriors taking the field.

“The Mountain 7 is a competitive football district with great coaches throughout,” said Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey. “Football is important here. Having three teams play for the regional title underscores how competitive this season has been.”

AHS is one of 22 teams across the VHSL’s six classifications still standing with a perfect record and the Falcons are one win away from their first regional title since 1979.

They play at 2019 Class 3 state runner-up and fellow unbeaten Lord Botetourt on Friday in the Region 3D title game.

The Region 2D champ is guaranteed to hail from Wise County with the Central Warriors clashing with the Union Bears.