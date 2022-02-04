 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Michael Webb steps down as Lebanon's head coach

  • Updated
Webb - Lebanon

Lebanon football coach Michael Webb.

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO

Michael Webb has resigned as the head football coach at Lebanon High School after five seasons leading the Pioneers, confirming the move in a text message to the Bristol Herald Courier on Friday.

Webb went 11-36 at the helm of his alma mater. His best season was the spring 2021 campaign when the Pioneers went 4-3.

Lebanon was 2-8 this past fall with wins over Northwood and Castlewood in what was the program's first season since returning to the Class 1 ranks after dropping down from Class 2. 

Webb is a 2002 Lebanon graduate and played on the offensive and defensive line for the Pioneers. He was an assistant football coach for nine years before taking over as head coach prior to the 2017 season.

Check back later for more on this story.

