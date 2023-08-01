The hot July sun still hadn’t risen last Friday when Micah Norton showed up at the weight room at Viking Hall.

Former Tennessee High head football coach Mike Mays, who is now the strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee school system, was waiting.

“We just love to get better, that is how it is,” said Norton, a junior offensive and defensive lineman for Tennessee High. “I was in there at 5:50 this morning. We all love the weight room, we all love getting bigger and stronger and faster and just doing everything to get better for this team.”

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Norton started at center as a freshman for the Vikings and has moved to guard for the last two seasons. Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt would be comfortable playing Norton just about anywhere on either side of the ball on the interior lines.

“Micah has played a lot of football for us. He started as a freshman so I think he has got 23 or 24 games under his belt after two years,” said Holt, during Tennessee High’s media day last Friday at the Stone Castle. “He does the little things right and that makes him even better. He is a strong kid, he is a fast kid, great technique, but he takes the right steps to get there every single time.

“The consistency is embedded in him already. Micah is going to be good for us up front. Even though he is just a junior he is a leader for us. He plays defense for us to when we need him. He will go in there and he can play any spot. He can play both defensive ends or both defensive tackles for us.”

That versatility is something the personable Norton has thrived on since starting his first game as a 14-year-old freshman against Knox Karns and current University of Tennessee running back Desean Bishop at the Stone Castle in 2021.

“It was a little bit scary, but once I got comfortable, it was fun. I love football, football is the funnest game in the world,” Norton said. “Starting my freshman year has helped me a lot just getting used to playing against older kids and since I have so much experience being around the environment, the game comes so much easier now.”

That first game was special for many reasons for Norton, who aided in a 67-yard touchdown run by Micah Montgomery that helped the Vikings defeat Karns, 33-31. Two days later, tragedy struck when Montgomery died in a drowning accident. That was followed a week later by the death of assistant coach Trea Leonard.

Norton said the Vikings kept fighting through the adversity.

“It was a tough year. That is probably one of the best games I could have for my first start. I am very thankful for having that start and playing in that game with him,” he said. “It was amazing. After that we fought through and pushed to the end of the year. Overall, it was a bad year, but we pushed through.

“Micah was my best friend. I had known him since I was like 3 or 4.”

Norton carries his memory on the gridiron, where the talented lineman has big plans for the season ahead.

“I am expecting to go on both sides of the ball and I am expecting to do a lot of things,” Norton said. “I am going to push myself and try to give my team the best opportunity to win and just do my all for my team.”

Tennessee High senior quarterback Jimmy Phipps, who missed a couple of games last season with concussions, has faith in Norton and the rest of the Vikings’ offensive line to help him stay healthy in the season ahead.

“Micah is a good player,” Phipps said. “He works hard in practice, he gives it his all. He is a big, strong brut, he can do about anything.”

Norton, who is expected to be joined on the offensive line by returnees Dorian Suggs and Preston Feagins and newcomers Mason Campbell and Jose Gregori, is focused on backing up Phipps’ confidence in them.

“We have been working hard and I am proud of the O-line,” Norton said. “We still have some things to fix up. I think we will fix those things up and I feel like we are going to protect him very well this year.”

Norton is a big fan of Holt, a former Tennessee High player and assistant coach, who is in his second season as head coach of the Vikings, which will open the season on Aug. 18 by hosting perennial Class 4A state contender Greeneville at the Stone Castle.

“I love Coach Holt. He has done so much for this team,” Norton said. “He has disciplined us, he has made sure we do everything the way he wants it, makes sure we do all the little things right. When we play big teams, when we play Greeneville first, if we do those little things right and they don’t, then we beat them.”

Don’t count out the Vikings, even though Norton knows that many will against the difficult slate that lies ahead.

“I am expecting big things for our team,” Norton said. “We have a lot of people doubting us right now and that is how it is going to be. We are always the underdog, but I am thinking we are going to show out and I think we are going to win.

“I love the competition. I love it, I can’t get enough of it,” he added. “I think every team on our schedule is beatable for us. I think we can have a really good season.”

Mays also has a fan in Norton, who has worked to help him build the strength and stamina needed to play a difficult position while also battling through asthma.

“He is amazing. Without Coach Mays we wouldn’t be in that weight room,” Norton said. “He encourages us and he pushes us until he can’t push us no more in that weight room. It is amazing and I couldn’t be more thankful for him either.”

Tennessee High last won the Mountain Lakes Conference title under Mays in 2019. The Vikings would like to get back on top.

“Our goal is to win the conference this year. I want to win at least two playoff games. Having a home playoff game here would be amazing. I want to have multiple home playoff games here,” he said. “We have got to keep pushing ourselves during practice, during conditioning, don’t put our hands on our hips, just do a lot of little things and stay disciplined.”

Norton has aspirations to play college football. He went to several camps in the offseason, with Charlotte sticking out from them all. Former Tennessee High quarterback Steven Johnson is currently a redshirt freshman quarterback for the 49ers.

“I like Charlotte a lot. Charlotte was really fun,” said Norton, who also plays basketball, but is considering wrestling in the winter for the Vikings. “I did really good there and their coaches said they would start sending me some stuff.”

Norton excepts his role as a leader for the Vikings and was excited for last Saturday’s off-field gathering with his fellow linemen.

“We are coming together. Our chemistry is very well,” he said. “We are about to have a cookout and build our team chemistry up. We all love each other, we all push each other to be better. Even on our bad days, we will still push each other. I love our O-line.”

He has an affinity for his mother as well, for good reason.

“I was kind of little as a kid and then I just kept growing and growing,” he said, with a laugh. “My mom makes some good food.”