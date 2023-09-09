BRISTOL, Va. – Merrick Buchanan put his best foot forward for Holston High School’s football team, even though his merits as the kicker for the Cavaliers weren’t considerable.

In fact, the senior had never even made an extra point on the varsity level until splitting the uprights in overtime for a walk-off PAT on Friday night in Holston’s 13-12 win over the John Battle Trojans.

Holston (2-1) enjoyed an enthusiastic celebration after Buchanan’s boot went through and who could blame them after what had transpired seven days earlier when Narrows scored on a 54-yard Hail-Mary touchdown pass with no time on the clock and then successfully completed a two-point conversion in sending the dudes from Damascus to a devastating 31-30 defeat.

“I’m just glad this one came out a little better than last week,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “I told our kids all week that we had two choices – we could sit around and feel sorry for ourselves or we can do what winners do and take care of business and take it personal.”

After Battle (1-2) scored on its overtime possession and failed on a two-point attempt, Holston knotted things up on its try when quarterback Noah Tweed scored via a 4-yard keeper on third down.

That’s when Akers summoned the kicking unit.

“The thought process was that we have nothing to lose at that point,” Akers said. “Let’s go for one and see what happens and give ourselves a chance.”

Tweed procured a dry football from the sideline as he happens to be Holston’s holder on extra points. What did he say to Buchanan as the rookie kicker marked off his steps?

“It’s kind of a running joke that we don’t have a kicker at Holston,” Tweed said. “So, each week whoever is kicking we always say, ‘That’s our kicker.’ That's what I told him. It was impressive how he performed under pressure.”

Freshman Brodie Richardson was the long snapper and the execution was flawless as Tweed got the ball down and Buchanan looked like he had been done it a hundred times before has he drilled it.

Don’t let the smooth process fool you, however.

“A lot of nerves,” Buchanan said. “A lot of pressure.”

When did Buchanan know he was going to be putting his right foot to the pigskin for the first time?

“Thursday,” Buchanan said. “I kicked one field goal in practice. … I didn’t know it was going to come down to this.”

Akers, a former kicker himself in high school who made some clutch kicks for the Graham G-Men in the 1990s, had tried three other kickers this season, but found out on Wednesday that Buchanan, his punter, could use his leg in another way and awarded him the role.

Coincidentally enough, the game began with a clutch kick and ended with one.

Alex Leonard handled the opening kickoff duties for the Cavs and recovered his own onside kick.

“It was raining before the game and my dad [William Akers] said, ‘We need to kick an onside kick,’ I said ‘You’re crazy,’ but that’s what we did,” Akers said,

It resulted in a six-play, 50-yard scoring drive that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown run by Colton Hess (13 carries, 74 yards) with 9:23 left in the opening quarter. The extra point was bungled on that one due to poor execution as Kestner didn’t even get the kick off.

Turns out, the Cavs wouldn’t score again until OT.

They had plenty of chances, but one second-quarter drive ended with a lost fumble on John Battle’s 10-yard line and a third-quarter drive resulted in nada when Tweed’s pass was intercepted by Broadie Bailey in the end zone.

“It was penalties,” Akers said. “Every time we got down there we’d get 15-yard penalties. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Battle pulled even on the first play of the fourth quarter when senior tight end Gavin Chappell caught an 8-yard scoring strike from Braxton Emerson. The PAT failed.

On a night when the rain fell in varying degrees of intensity, both teams struggled to get much going down the stretch.

Holston almost pulled off a Hail Mary of its own when Tweed connected with Hayden Sinclair for a 44-yard gain on the final play of regulation, but the wide receiver was dragged down on Battle’s 10-yard line.

The Trojans scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Emerson to Bailey on fourth down to take a short-lived 12-6 lead in the extra session. The Trojans opted to go for two points instead of an extra point, but Emerson misfired on a pass intended for Izaya Selz as he rolled out to his left and faced pressure.

“The weather kind of played a factor with that,” said Battle coach Bradley Ricker. “We tried [kicking] it the first time and bobbled the snap a bit from what I saw, so I think the weather played a factor with the wet grass. … We had a play we practice, but we just missed on the execution a little bit.”

A week after a 13-6 loss to Virginia High, the Trojans suffered another close setback. They are eight points away from conceivably being 3-0.

“It’s tough, but we want to keep the kids confident,” Ricker said. “They’re a good football team and have been in every game this season. The biggest thing I told them is to keep fighting. Life’s going to give you adversity every single day and we have to keep fighting and keep working. We’ve still got seven more games left, so we have to keep grinding and keep working hard.”

Holston’s win on Friday over an opponent from the Class 2 ranks figures to help its playoff hopes come November on the VHSL playoff power points rating scale. The Cavaliers travel to Honaker (3-0) next week in a marquee clash.

Along with bouncing back from last week’s loss to Narrows, Holston also avenged a 2022 loss to the Trojans.

“It fired us up,” Buchanan said. “We really had fire in our hearts.”

Buchanan’s heart was racing as he made an extra point that was extra special.

“That was beautiful,” Tweed said.

Holston 6 0 0 0 7—13

John Battle 0 0 0 6 6—12

Scoring Summary

H – C. Hess 11 run (kick failed)

JB – Chappell 8 pass from Brax. Emerson (kick failed)

JB – Bro. Bailey 19 pass from Brax. Emerson (pass failed)

H – Tweed 4 run (Buchanan kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 12, JB 8; Rushes-Yards: H 56-184, JB 33-110; Passing Yards: H 72, JB 38; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 3-7-2, JB 3-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 4-1, JB 3-1; Penalties-Yards: H 10-105, JB 10-90; Punts-Average: H 4-30.8, JB 4-32.5