Prep Football: McFail makes statement as Patrick Henry Rebels thrash Holston

EMORY, Va. – Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail wants to play football at the college level.

In Friday night’s Region 1D semifinal at Emory & Henry, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior proved another point.

With a mix of power and quickness, McFail rushed for 187 yards and three scores on 23 carries as the PH Rebels to rolled to a 42-7 win over the Holston Cavaliers.

Has McFail received any interest from college football coaches?

“Not really, and that motivates me to get better and show people who have doubted me what I can do,” McFail said.

For the season, McFail has accounted for over 2,130 yards on the ground. Much of that yardage has come on second-effort runs, where McFail has relied on his stiff arm, balance and determination to not be tackled one defender.

“That’s what I’ve trained for, being able to take the hit and keep going,” McFail said.

The Rebels (9-3) ended the suspense early by building a 26-7 halftime lead behind 205 yards rushing and three Holston turnovers.

The second half featured a big dose of the other deadly weapon for PH.

Camron Goodspeed, a 5-7, 170-pound junior, used use his quick burst and ability make cuts at full speed to compile 249 yards rushing with three scores on just 12 carries. PH finished with 408 yards rushing as a team.

“That’s a pretty good combo in the backfield, especially with our line. We ran hard and blocked hard tonight,” PH coach Seth Padgett said.

Goodspeed entered the night with 1,200 yards rushing.

What makes the PH runners so good?

“Camron can cut on a dime and it takes a swarm of players to bring down J-Kwon. One hit doesn’t do anything to him,” Padgett said.

McFail’s first touchdown came on a 15-yard blast up the middle just three plays after PH recovered a fumble at the Holston 44-yard line.

Two plays after the Cavaliers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Goodspeed outran the secondary on 56-yard pass from 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Ben Belcher.

McFail scored twice more in the second quarter on runs of 23 and 2 yards. On both plays, McFail bounced off the initial hit and rammed ahead.

Holston finally scored on a 3-yard from quarterback Noah Tweed.

Luke Greene led the Cavaliers (8-4) with 74 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“We were moving the ball well early and stopped PH on their first drive. But those fumbles hurt,” Holston coach Chris Akers said.

Holston had no answer for Goodspeed and McFail.

“Those guys are special talents,” Akers said. “Once they get to the next level of the defense they are gone. PH was stronger, faster and better.”

The game included a long delay midway through the third quarter for an injury to Holston linebacker Dustin Bott. After a stretcher was brought onto the field, Bott left the stadium via ambulance.

“I think that was more of a precautionary thing, but we don’t know yet,” Akers said. “Dustin was conscious and moving.”

McFail said he welcomed that addition of Goodspeed this season.

“It’s so amazing having a guy like that in the backfield,” McFail said. “We push each bother. I don’t really know who is faster, but Camron can fly. Camron will be a senior next year and he’s going to be in the same spot I am now.”

According to the PH coach, McFail has the essentials to help a college team.

“Heck yeah I think J-Kwon can play at the next level,” Padgett said. “J-Kwon put on 20 pounds over the summer and improved his speed.

“J-Kwon is good on offense, defense and special teams. And I think he’s trying to make a statement for college coaches.”

McFail will look to deliver another message in next week’s regional final against Grundy in Emory.

Holston 0 7 0 0-7

Patrick Henry 12 14 8 8-42

Scoring Summary

PH – McFail 15 run (kick failed)

PH – Goodspeed 56 pass from Belcher (run failed)

PH – McFail 23 run (Belcher run)

PH – McFail 2 run (kick failed)

H – Tweed 3 run (Hall kick)

PH – Goodspeed 78 run (McFail run)

PH – Goodspeed 60 run (McFail run)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 11, PH 14; Rushes-Yards: H 32-104, PH 40-408; Passing Yards: H 82, PH 56; Comp-Att.-Int.: H 7-16-1, PH 2-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 4-2, PH 2-0; Penalties-Yards: H 7-60, PH 12-115; Punts-Average: H 4-38, PH 3-34