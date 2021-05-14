PREP FOOTBALL: Mays steps down after eight seasons as football coach at Tennessee High

Mays is certainly a fan.

“He has got head coaching position experience. He has been my defensive coordinator for eight years. He has played a big leadership role on our team,” Mays said. “The kids love him, he is an excellent coach. He leads a defensive staff that really feeds off him and his work ethic to be organized and things like that.

“He played offensive line so he knows both sides of the football. He is an outstanding member of the community. I can’t say enough good things about him. Matt Chandler may be the best man I have ever met. He is just a super guy, he is one of those that make you better guy. He is a great father, a great husband, he has it all figured out and it is just good to be around guys like that.”

Tennessee High posted a 48-38 record in eight seasons under Mays, winning the Mountain Lakes Conference title in 2019 and finishing second six other times. His Vikings also made seven playoff appearances in eight years.

“I have never really cared when I was in a room with a bunch of people if they knew I was the head coach or the janitor,” Mays said. “I just like to coach ball and be around kids and in the weight room. That is what I am going to continue to do.