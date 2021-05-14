PREP FOOTBALL: Mays steps down after eight seasons as football coach at Tennessee High

Mike Mays always said there was only one job better for him than being head football coach at Tennessee High.
That was being a strength coach in college. He got the next best thing.
“Strength coaches are in high school now so this is the best job in the world I am getting ready to get,” Mays said. “I am excited.”
Mays, who has spent the past 22 years at Tennessee High, including the last eight as head coach, stepped down on Thursday to become the new strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools athletic program.
His son, Mason, a rising sophomore on the Tennessee High football team, didn’t find out about the change until Thursday afternoon when the announcement was made.
“Playing for your dad has got to be hard, but coaching your son is even harder than it is playing for your dad,” Mays said. “It was hard to coach my older son that played for me. I had to tell him today, he didn’t know. I was going to tell him tonight and tell the team tomorrow, but they wanted me to go ahead and do it today so I had to pull him aside at practice and tell him. That was interesting.
“I want to spend more time with him and my family in a different way and still be around my guys all the time.”
Barry Wade, Tennessee High’s athletic director, said in a press release that Mays was the perfect fit for the position that had been rumored for some time.
“This new position was created to improve the health, confidence, performance and long-term success of our student-athletes,” Wade said. “As an experienced coach and advanced physical education teacher, Coach Mays understands the role strength and conditioning plays in developing athletes and has the experience and knowledge to take our programs to the next level.”
A former college football player at East Tennessee State, Mays has long had an affinity for the strength and conditioning of athletes.
“They talked about this job where they were going to try to get somebody in that position and try to get that position approved and I thought I would really like to do that,” Mays said.
“Anybody that knows anything about me knows how much I believe in the weight room and how much I have been in there over my 25 years of coaching.”
Mays was informed by Wade three weeks ago that the position had been approved.
“I laid my options out, I have got a son that plays and I am around a great group of coaches I have been with forever and around kids I really love to be around,” Mays said. “I am still going to be around them all. I have different sports in my class, but I don’t have the whole teams in there. I have worked a lot with the softball team this year and they are having a lot of success.
“I really feel like Bristol City Schools needs something like this and it is a great opportunity for me to be a better father at home and husband and still help out all the kids in the school system.”
Mays won’t be far from the Tennessee High football program.
“I am going to be in the locker room on Friday night and I am going to be on the sidelines on Friday night,” Mays said. “I just won’t be making any calls.”
Mays has long been an advocate of surrounding himself with a good staff and letting them do their job. He provided his input when needed.
“Being the head coach, unless you are the coordinator and the head coach, you are just making the tough calls at certain times,” he said. “Your two coordinators are the ones doing the work and your position coaches, I am just there for backup.
“I fill the coaching positions and things like that, but on Friday night I make the tough calls and I let them do the rest. I will just be more of a cheerleader now, support those guys any way I can.”
Wade wrote that Matt Chandler, who has been in coaching for 29 years – serving as head coach at John Battle in 1999 – will serve as interim head coach when the transition is official on June 1. Chandler has been assistant football coach for the Vikings for 19 years.
Mays is certainly a fan.
“He has got head coaching position experience. He has been my defensive coordinator for eight years. He has played a big leadership role on our team,” Mays said. “The kids love him, he is an excellent coach. He leads a defensive staff that really feeds off him and his work ethic to be organized and things like that.
“He played offensive line so he knows both sides of the football. He is an outstanding member of the community. I can’t say enough good things about him. Matt Chandler may be the best man I have ever met. He is just a super guy, he is one of those that make you better guy. He is a great father, a great husband, he has it all figured out and it is just good to be around guys like that.”
Tennessee High posted a 48-38 record in eight seasons under Mays, winning the Mountain Lakes Conference title in 2019 and finishing second six other times. His Vikings also made seven playoff appearances in eight years.
“I have never really cared when I was in a room with a bunch of people if they knew I was the head coach or the janitor,” Mays said. “I just like to coach ball and be around kids and in the weight room. That is what I am going to continue to do.
“I was never really worried about records, I just try to grow these kids as much I can and hopefully they will be a better father than I was one day and that is what really matters at the end of the day.”