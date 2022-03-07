PREP FOOTBALL: Matt Rhymer resigns as coach at Tennessee High

Tennessee High is looking for a new football coach.

Matt Rhymer, who was hired in January, unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday.

“I am certainly disappointed about Coach Rhymer’s decision,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said. “We enjoyed the time we worked with him and appreciated his vision for our program.”

Rhymer, who had most recently been the head coach at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., had been selected to replace interim coach Matt Chandler.

He provided a statement explaining his decision.

“I am thankful for the opportunity that was offered to me here at Tennessee High as head football coach,” Rhymer said. “This is a special place, and the future is bright. The students are Tennessee High have made a tremendous impact on me in a short time.

“I am stepping down as head football coach simply because I feel like a relocation for my family is not best at this point in time.”

Wade said in a statement that a search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

“As unexpected as this is, we will move forward with the same passion for our student-athletes, our football program and our community,” Wade said.

Tennessee High will look for its third head coach in the past year.

Mike Mays stepped down in May of last year to become strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee school system. Chandler, who has been an assistant for the Vikings for two decades, took the position on an interim basis in the fall.

Chandler decided not to pursue the head coaching position after last season.

Tennessee High finished 3-7 in 2021, a season marked by tragedy due to the death of a student and assistant coach in a span of eight days.