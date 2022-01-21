PREP FOOTBALL: Matt Rhymer named new head coach at Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Matt Rhymer has made the move from coaching football at a college competing in the NAIA to leading a gridiron program at a high school in Northeast Tennessee.

The 38-year-old native of Harlan, Kentucky, was officially introduced as Tennessee High’s new head coach on Friday afternoon during a press conference at Viking Hall.

Rhymer spent the past eight seasons as the boss of the University of the Cumberlands Patriots in Williamsburg, Kentucky, compiling a 50-31 record with two NAIA playoff appearances.

He resigned last month in order to pursue the opportunity of coaching at the high school level. Rhymer and his wife, Jessica, have two young children.

“The weight of coaching college football with a young family, the recruiting, travel and the grind of that, you start thinking, man, maybe high school sports would be the way to go,” Rhymer said. “I thought a lot about it and made that decision. I made my mind up to make that move at the age I’m at and am looking at the future. … You can’t replace Friday night lights.”

Rhymer will be the third head coach in three years at THS.

Mike Mays resigned in May 2021 to become the new strength and conditioning coach for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools, with longtime assistant Matt Chandler stepping in to serve as the head coach this past fall on an interim basis.

The Vikings went 3-7 and lost to Knoxville Central, 46-7, in the first round of the TSSAA 5A playoffs.

Starters such as running back Levon Montgomery, offensive tackle Justice Musser, quarterback Steven Johnson and wide receiver Nysaiah Foote were seniors, so there will be some new faces in key spots for THS.

Rhymer should provide some stability.

“That’s important and that’s one of the things we like is he is committed,” said Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade. “He’s looking for a community that loves him that he can love back. When he talked about investing in our community and things, it was just a no-brainer. He’s a great guy with a great record and somebody that’s going to be around for a while.”

This will not be Rhymer’s first experience coaching in the high school ranks.

He was an assistant coach for one season at Oneida High School in Tennessee and went 3-7 as the head coach at South Laurel (London, Kentucky) in 2013.

He was an assistant and head coach at Cumberlands, where he once was a starting linebacker and played alongside All-American Bo Buchanan, who was a former star at Northwood High School in Saltville, Virginia.

Rhymer’s teams tend to take on his hard-charging style and Cumberlands was always known for its rugged rushing attack.

“We want to be disciplined and put together a really good brand of tough, physical football,” Rhymer said. “Just do things the right way. When teams play us I hope they know what are they going to get – a tough, hard-nosed, physical, disciplined football team that does things the right way and plays hard from start to finish. They’re going to get our best every Friday night.”

Rhymer met with Tennessee High’s players on Friday prior to his introductory press conference.

“It was awesome, man,” Rhymer said. “For the last eight years I’ve been looking at guys 18 to 23 years-old, so seeing those 15-year-old kids and the energy in their eyes. I shook all their hands and you can tell they are excited to get back going.”

