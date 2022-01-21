PREP FOOTBALL: Matt Rhymer is new head football coach at Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Matt Rhymer has made the move from coaching college football in the NAIA to leading a gridiron program at a high school in Northeast Tennessee.
The 38-year-old native of Harlan, Kentucky, was officially introduced as the head football coach at Tennessee High on Friday afternoon during a press conference at Viking Hall.
Rhymer spent the past eight seasons leading the program at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, compiling a 50-31 record with two NAIA playoff appearances.