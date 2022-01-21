PREP FOOTBALL: Matt Rhymer is new head football coach at Tennessee High

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matt Rhymer is new head football coach at Tennessee High

Tennessee High Football Coach Matt Rhymer

Matt Rhymer, who spent the last eight seasons as the head coach at the University of the Cumberlands, was announced on Friday as the new head coach of the Tennessee High School Vikings football team.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Matt Rhymer has made the move from coaching college football in the NAIA to leading a gridiron program at a high school in Northeast Tennessee.

The 38-year-old native of Harlan, Kentucky, was officially introduced as the head football coach at Tennessee High on Friday afternoon during a press conference at Viking Hall.

Rhymer spent the past eight seasons leading the program at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, compiling a 50-31 record with two NAIA playoff appearances.

