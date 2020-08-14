PREP FOOTBALL: Marion coach Tim Smith is just going with the flow

MARION, Va. – If life was normal, the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes football team would have participated in a four-team scrimmage Friday night at Fort Chiswell High School.
Instead, second-year head coach Tim Smith was the only person in the Marion field house on a rainy and bleak afternoon.
“That scrimmage would have been a good opportunity for our team,” Smith said. “But right now, we’re not allowed to do anything.”
Such is life during a global pandemic.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 infections around Southwest Virginia, members of the Smyth County School Board voted Monday to begin the fall semester on Aug. 20 with online learning only.
Under that designation, Smith is not allowed to practice or even meet with his team.
“You just have to go with flow. What else can you do because other school systems around the country are in the same situation,” Smith said. “We’ve gone from Plan A to Plan D, and the plans just keep coming up. No coach could have prepared for this situation.”
Like other teams in Virginia, Marion began football workouts in mid-June when the Virginia High School League gave the green-light.
With Smith and his assistants observing behind face masks, the Marion players were divided into groups for weight lifting sessions and agility drills. No footballs were allowed.
“We probably had a total of 45 kids out,” Smith said.
With practice now halted and the school weight room closed, the Scarlet Hurricanes are working out in area gyms and getting together for informal practice sessions.
Battle-tested senior Ben Calhoun figures to see a prominent role as a receiver and defensive back when the proposed truncated football season begins this spring in Virginia.
“I was kind of upset when I learned we wouldn’t be able to play this fall, but we all had a sigh of relief when the coaches told us we could play in the spring,” Calhoun said. “A spring season will be different, especially with so many other sports going at the same time, but I just want to play.”
According to Calhoun, the Marion athletes are pushing through the uncertainty and anxiety by motivating each other.
“We’ve been meeting once or twice a week to lift weights, run pass routes and just be together,” Calhoun said. “We’re looking forward to the spring season, but we really don’t know what to expect until we see it.”
The official practice sessions are scheduled to being in early February. As for the 2021 spring schedule, Smith said he expects that Marion will play all its rivals in the Southwest District.
“And we will try to get a game with Chilhowie since our schools are so close,” Smith said. “The VHSL is still weighing options on a postseason, with condensed playoffs.”
Smyth County School officials plan to examine their online learning format each month while reviewing COVID-19 numbers compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.
For now, Smith has been pursuing life away from football with his wife and daughter. One of his favorite pastimes is kayaking at Marion’s Hungry Mother Park.
“It’s beautiful out there on the water,” Smith said.
Smith, 37, doubles as an art teacher at Marion.
“The football and artistic mindsets are completely different, and I’m able to find balance because of that,” Smith said. “For example, I keep a pretty even head though I do get fired up on the football field.”
As for his artistic pursuits this summer, Smith has strayed away from his portrait paintings into the world of non-objective abstract works.
“We all just have to be patient and realistic during this time,” Smith said. “I really want to see states like Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia have success with their plans for fall football. If those states can make things work, Virginia schools can implement some of their protocols.”
Before COVID-19, Marion was scheduled to host Wise County Central next Friday in a VHSL benefit game.
“Everybody is just sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for the next protocol - for football and school attendance,” Smith said. “My hair is definitely a little grayer than it was before, and I have less of it.
“The number one goal here is to keep kids healthy and safe. That comes before anything.”
