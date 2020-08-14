PREP FOOTBALL: Marion coach Tim Smith is just going with the flow

“We probably had a total of 45 kids out,” Smith said.

With practice now halted and the school weight room closed, the Scarlet Hurricanes are working out in area gyms and getting together for informal practice sessions.

Battle-tested senior Ben Calhoun figures to see a prominent role as a receiver and defensive back when the proposed truncated football season begins this spring in Virginia.

“I was kind of upset when I learned we wouldn’t be able to play this fall, but we all had a sigh of relief when the coaches told us we could play in the spring,” Calhoun said. “A spring season will be different, especially with so many other sports going at the same time, but I just want to play.”

According to Calhoun, the Marion athletes are pushing through the uncertainty and anxiety by motivating each other.

“We’ve been meeting once or twice a week to lift weights, run pass routes and just be together,” Calhoun said. “We’re looking forward to the spring season, but we really don’t know what to expect until we see it.”

The official practice sessions are scheduled to being in early February. As for the 2021 spring schedule, Smith said he expects that Marion will play all its rivals in the Southwest District.