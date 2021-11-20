PREP FOOTBALL: Malique Hounshell scored three TDs as Abingdon hounded Bassett in Region 3D semifinal triumph

Haynes Carter, who recovered a blocked punt by Timmy Jessee on the opening possession in the end zone for a touchdown, ran around right end on the first play after the Cook recovery and ran 41 yards for the touchdown and the 28-13 lead.

“ We always talk about who is going to get the party started for us and we got a blocked kick right out of the gate and that is a huge play, got us going,” Amburgey said. “When you look and it ends up a one-score game, how big is that.”

Hounshell, who scored on an 8-yard run to put the Falcons ahead for good at 14-7, also had a 2-yard run to lift Abingdon to a 21-13 at the break. He had a 19-yard scoring run in a fourth quarter to expand the margin to 35-19 in the fourth quarter.

“ I am pretty tired,” said Hounshell, who ran the ball 30 times. “I help the team out so that is all I really care about is helping them out. They are not a bad team. They played physical and they had heart, but the line was pushing them and I was just running.”

Muse didn’t show any effects from his recent surgery, using his shiftiness to get lose for several explosive yards for the Falcons.

“ He broke my ankle one time,” Hounshell said, with a smile. “It was bad, I got mad after that, but he is a really good player.”