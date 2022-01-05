PREP FOOTBALL: Luke Owens resigns as head coach at Wise County Central

Luke Owens confirmed via text message that he has stepped down as the head football coach of the Wise County Central Warriors.

Owens spent eight seasons at the helm of the program and went 43-42 with six playoff berths and two regional runner-up finishes.

Central finished as Region 2D runner-up in 2019, the same season Owens earned Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year honors.

The Warriors also finished as regional runner-up during the spring 2021 season.

Owens is a Grundy High School graduate who later started on the offensive line at Virginia Tech prior to enter the coaching profession.

Check back later for more on this story.