PREP FOOTBALL: Luke Hare sees a promising season ahead for Sullivan East

“Luke is a great athlete,” Simmons said. “He has really excelled in a lot of things and really at this point he is just trying to work on cleaning up the things to make himself more of a complete player. You have a guy like that that can come out here and when he talks, the kids listen.”

Sullivan East is hoping to avoid the same issues with COVID-19 that occurred last season when the Patriots lost two games in mid-season and didn’t play for nearly a month due to protocols.

“So far so good,” Hare said. “We have kind of known what is going to be going on throughout this year. We have not had that mystery so that has really made things a lot easier”

That has allowed the Patriots to focus on what counts most.

“It’s football,” he said. “We get to play football and have fun.”

Hopefully a few wins will follow for the Patriots, who finished with a 3-6 mark in actual games played last season.

“It is always tough not getting the wins, but it is still fun, just coming out here competing knowing you are better than somebody,” Hare said. “Even if you don’t win it is still fun.”