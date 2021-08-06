PREP FOOTBALL: Luke Hare sees a promising season ahead for Sullivan East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – If Luke Hare gets called to the principal’s office, that isn’t a good thing.
His father, Sullivan East principal Andy Hare, would be waiting for him.
“It is different,” said Hare, with a smile. “I have got eyes on me the whole time. It keeps you in line for sure.”
What is also different at Sullivan East is the brand new turf football field that has replaced a grass field that had long been referred to in less than flattering terms.
“We do not want it to be Patriot pasture at all anymore,” said Hare, one of eight seniors on the Sullivan East football team. “This is our battleground. We don’t want it to be a pasture.”
It definitely isn’t.
“It is like a college facility,” Hare said. “It is pretty cool to have this as a high school team. It is just awesome.”
Past rumors became reality over the summer, with a facility that is more than just easy on the eyes.
“It is different from regular grass so we have adjusted well,” he said. “I feel like we can fly on it, we can jump out of this world, it is great.”
Sullivan East, which scrimmaged Cherokee on Friday night, will host West Ridge in a scrimmage next Friday that will be held in conjunction with “Meet the Patriots.” The community is urged to not only meet the fall athletes, but to also check out the new field, track, freshly painted bleachers and more.
“It will be a shock to everybody,” Hare said. “I don’t think too many people have seen it in person.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Hare, is a two-way starter for the Patriots, is excited to see those bleachers filled on Friday nights to watch a young squad that includes 15 sophomores.
“I see a lot of potential,” Hare said. “I see a lot of athletes that don’t understand how good they are yet and I am hoping this year they can come out and we can show that to everybody on Friday nights.”
Up first will be a visit from talented David Crockett on August 20. Hare expects those preseason scrimmages to prepare the Patriots for the Pioneers, who will begin life without Prince Kollie, who is playing at Notre Dame.
“We want to learn what we need to work on so we can come back and get better,” Hare said. “We are practicing for August 20 against Crockett. We want to learn what we have got to do for that game.”
Sullivan East returns one of the better receiving duos in the area, led by Hare, who had 35 receptions for 449 yards and five touchdowns last season. His classmate, Hunter Brown, added 31 catches for 435 yards and six more scores, most of which came from quarterback Ethan Bradford, who had a terrific senior season despite having not played since elementary school.
“We had a great quarterback last year and he got the ball to us when we needed it,” Hare said. “He played when he was in fifth or sixth grade, but that is the last time he had played. He came out here and did awesome.”
Up next at quarterback is sophomore Drake Fisher, who Hare feels has the arm for the position. He just needs the experience that comes with time.
“He brings an amazing arm, he has got a strong arm,” Hare said. “He is young, but he has adapted well. He has learned the offense and I think we are going to have a great year with him.”
Hare likes what the Sullivan East offense can provide, from a backfield that includes Dominic Cross and Kaden Roberts, to an offense line that returns starters Peyton Miller, William Whitehead and Jack White. Masun Tate is another receiver to watch for the Patriots.
“We have got a few running backs this year that can really compete and play,” Hare said. “It is going to be similar to the Tennessee Titans offense. It is the hard ground assault and then air raid. It is going to be a magical offense, very dynamic.”
Hare is also a key part of a defense that is led by linebackers Eli Richardson, Dawson Jones, Austin Mee and Dominic Cross, along with defensive lineman Christian Blevins. Hare will be one of several candidates to man the secondary and Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons expects plenty from him.
“Luke is a great athlete,” Simmons said. “He has really excelled in a lot of things and really at this point he is just trying to work on cleaning up the things to make himself more of a complete player. You have a guy like that that can come out here and when he talks, the kids listen.”
Sullivan East is hoping to avoid the same issues with COVID-19 that occurred last season when the Patriots lost two games in mid-season and didn’t play for nearly a month due to protocols.
“So far so good,” Hare said. “We have kind of known what is going to be going on throughout this year. We have not had that mystery so that has really made things a lot easier”
That has allowed the Patriots to focus on what counts most.
“It’s football,” he said. “We get to play football and have fun.”
Hopefully a few wins will follow for the Patriots, who finished with a 3-6 mark in actual games played last season.
“It is always tough not getting the wins, but it is still fun, just coming out here competing knowing you are better than somebody,” Hare said. “Even if you don’t win it is still fun.”
It won’t be easy for the Patriots, whose schedule is loaded with quality squads, including a conference slate that includes Elizabethton and Greeneville, who have combined to win the last four Class 4A state championships.
“We have got some tough teams, but we have some strong senior leaders at the linebacker position and throughout the whole defense,” Hare said. “We have got some senior leaders, they are going to step up and I think we are really going to compete this year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543