PREP FOOTBALL: Lucas tradition continues on the interior lines for Falcons

Marty Lucas said he has never had to worry about the work habits of his son. Marty played for AHS head coach Scott Allen from 1998-2001.

“All my sons have put in countless hours into working out, lifting weights and just preparing for their seasons,” Marty said. “We watch film together, review plays and opponents, plus we had all those family games at home and at Latture Field. Martin is right where he needs to be now at William & Mary, and I’ve very proud of all the boys.”

The Lucas family tradition at AHS continues this fall with senior running back Malique Hounshell and junior lineman Kadin Hounshell. Malique and Kadin are cousins of Dasean.

According to Amburgey, Dasean sets a textbook example for his brother, cousins and teammates. For example, there are those highlight-reel sequences where Lucas is employed as a pulling guard and pushes a defender down the field.

“We tell our young guys to watch what Dasean is doing in practice, with his work ethic and physicality,” Amburgey said. “Dasean likes for us to run plays behind him, and that’s never a bad idea. He does a great job of finishing blocks.”

Abingdon has posted a 15-2 record in the Mountain 7 District over the past three years.