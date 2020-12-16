PREP FOOTBALL: Loyalty and position; Lucas switches commitment due to opportunity provided by William & Mary

“It was really frustrating seeing the area teams in Tennessee play,” Lucas said. “I missed the game so much.”

Since schools in Washington County have gone to a virtual learning method until at least Jan. 15, Lucas is unable to meet with his coaches or use the school weight room.

“I’ve been out working like crazy at a local fitness center,” Lucas said. “We’re all looking forward to having zoom meetings with our coaches at Abingdon soon and going over the playbook.”

But Lucas admits to being concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases around Washington County and the rest of Virginia.

“It does worry me the way things are looking,” Lucas said. “And it’s kind of scary that the start of basketball season has been pushed back because our football season is scheduled to start in February. I’m praying that we get to play.”

Due to travel restrictions and other health measures, Lucas and other college recruits have been forced to make many adjustments.

Zoom conferences and virtual campus tours have become the norm.

“It was tough because I had to make my decision without actually visiting any of the schools or meeting any of the coaches,” Lucas said.