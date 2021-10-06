PREP FOOTBALL: Low numbers force Rye Cove to cancel rest of season

Northwood currently has 18 players on its roster, while Castlewood and Twin Valley have 19 players available. Gate City had 22 players dressed for Friday night’s win over Lebanon as 13 players for the Blue Devils were out due to either injuries or COVID-19 quarantines.

“Three, four kids get quarantined and a couple get banged up in the game, you’re looking around and the sideline’s pretty bare,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “It’s definitely a concern. … Just from the physical standpoint, it is a fine line of what we can and don’t need to do in practice. We want to work on things like tackling and we do, but we can’t afford to get people beat up and have a kid get knocked out of that week’s game during a Wednesday practice.”

Rye Cove was originally supposed to travel to Carl McConnell Stadium to play the Eastside Spartans in a Cumberland District clash on Friday.

“With it being a district game we have to take the forfeit, so it counts as a game on our record and we can’t add another game,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “I hate it [for Rye Cove] and know how hard Coach Osborne has said those guys have worked this year. These last two seasons have been tough [with the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season] and you hate to see kids get shorted games and the experiences that go with it.”