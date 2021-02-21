PREP FOOTBALL: Long-awaited season starts today in Virginia

“I’ve missed it so much,” Adkins said. “I’ve been counting down the days since August.”

There are seven games on the docket tonight, two on Tuesday, 10 on Saturday and one on Sunday during the opening week of the season in which 250 spectators will be allowed inside stadiums. Hurley, Holston, John Battle, Gate City, Chilhowie, Lee High, Rural Retreat, Wise County Central, Ridgeview and Grundy will play twice in the next six days.

The schedule has already taken a hit as Twin Valley – originally supposed to play Twin Springs and Thomas Walker this week – is under quarantine while following COVID-19 protocols and had to reschedule those contests.

The Rye Cove Eagles and Hurley Rebels will get things started at 6 p.m. today in Clinchport as it will be the first time a prep football contest has been held at a venue in far Southwest Virginia since Patrick Henry’s 41-16 loss to Galax in a Class 1 state semifinal at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium on Dec. 7, 2019.

A VHSL football game hasn’t been held anywhere since Dec. 14, 2019 when Riverheads (Class 1), Appomattox (Class 2), Hopewell (Class 3), Lake Taylor (Class 4), Maury (Class 5) and South County (Class 6) were crowned state champions.