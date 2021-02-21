PREP FOOTBALL: Long-awaited season starts today in Virginia

Trenton Adkins scored 10 points on Feb. 9 for the boys basketball team at Ridgeview High School in a 74-63 victory over Marion, an evening that had landmark implications as it marked the first regional tournament win in program history.
Thirteen days later, Adkins – along with hundreds of athletes from far Southwest Virginia and across the state – will be part of another milestone moment in playing a Virginia High School League football game in February for the first time.
Practice officially began on Feb. 4 for the VHSL’s most radical gridiron season ever as fallout from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic condensed the sports calendar in the Commonwealth and shifted football from the fall for the 2020-21 school year.
The VHSL announced in July that football would not be played in the fall of 2020 and later unveiled a plan featuring a six-game regular-season beginning in February. That’s followed by four rounds of playoffs, culminating in the state finals on May 1.
Those teams not qualifying for the postseason can play one additional contest against a fellow non-playoff squad at the conclusion of the regular season in what is called a “Plus-One” game.
This time around, frigid February season-openers will replace those usually held in the steamy dog days of summer. The excitement level remains the same, however, for those teenagers taking the field.
“I’ve missed it so much,” Adkins said. “I’ve been counting down the days since August.”
There are seven games on the docket tonight, two on Tuesday, 10 on Saturday and one on Sunday during the opening week of the season in which 250 spectators will be allowed inside stadiums. Hurley, Holston, John Battle, Gate City, Chilhowie, Lee High, Rural Retreat, Wise County Central, Ridgeview and Grundy will play twice in the next six days.
The schedule has already taken a hit as Twin Valley – originally supposed to play Twin Springs and Thomas Walker this week – is under quarantine while following COVID-19 protocols and had to reschedule those contests.
The Rye Cove Eagles and Hurley Rebels will get things started at 6 p.m. today in Clinchport as it will be the first time a prep football contest has been held at a venue in far Southwest Virginia since Patrick Henry’s 41-16 loss to Galax in a Class 1 state semifinal at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium on Dec. 7, 2019.
A VHSL football game hasn’t been held anywhere since Dec. 14, 2019 when Riverheads (Class 1), Appomattox (Class 2), Hopewell (Class 3), Lake Taylor (Class 4), Maury (Class 5) and South County (Class 6) were crowned state champions.
“We agreed to play at 6 just hoping to stay ahead of the cold some, even though we know we can’t escape it,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “I don’t know if anybody else is playing earlier like us, but I like the idea of us being the first game in the state.”
Rye Cove’s roster currently numbers 24.
“We’ve had good and bad days practice-wise,” Osborne said. “Overall, I’m pleased with how it’s gone. Our attitudes have been great and they seem to be really excited about playing. The toughest part is dealing with the weather and being out of school so much. Monday [Feb. 15] was miserable. We didn’t stay outside long, but we have to work on being exposed to the elements like that.”
The most intriguing matchup tonight is Ridgeview’s encounter with the Wise County Central Warriors.
Adkins is a University of Toledo signee who has rushed for more than 6,000 career yards.
Ridgeview and Central split their two meetings last season with the Warriors ending Ridgeview’s season in the playoffs.
“I think it’ll be pretty intense – big rivalry game, season-opener,” Adkins said. “Neither of us has played football in over a year, so I’m excited to see what the season holds.”
Chilhowie hosts J.I. Burton in another marquee contest between perennial playoff contenders.
“It’s Monday night in February, we are opening up with one of the top teams in Southwest Virginia, no scrimmages, no opponent film to study,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “As Hank Williams Jr. once said, ‘Are you ready for some football?’”
It’s unprecedented and there are uncertainties, but football season in Southwest Virginia still stirs the emotions in the communities where it’s played.
“We are excited to be playing,” Osborne said. “We finally have some lines on the field and it’s starting to get that football feel to it. We don’t plan on taking anything for granted because things could change at any moment.”
