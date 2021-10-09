PREP FOOTBALL: Lomax leads Union to 28-21 win over Ridgeview

O’Quinn and Lomax traded big plays the remainder of the game.

“Ryan doesn’t get rattled and he did get excellent job,” Tiller said. “Lomax is just a special running back, and he made a big play there with that final score. Union is the best team in the region, and this shows what we have to do to reach that level.”

So how did Lomax emerge from the interior of the line for his decisive 71-yard score. It started with crunching blocks from running back Johnny Satterfield and left tackle Ethan Mabe.

“We rep that play a lot in practice,” Lomax said. “It came down to power and hitting the defense in the mouth.”

Jenkins added an interception and quality work at safety, in addition to booming two kickoffs in the end zone.

Lomax carried the ball 28 times and also played well on defense. And he was still strong at the end.

“I love football and I want to play at the college level,” said Lomax, who said he has received an offer to play at Morehead State along with two NCAA Division II schools. “We expected this to be a four-quarter game, so we just had to keep pounding.”

Ridgeview 0 0 7 14-21

Union 0 14 7 7-28