PREP FOOTBALL: Local football Hall of Fame finally has place to call home

For six years the Mountain Empire Region chapter of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame has had inductees, but hasn’t had a place to call home.
That is about to change.
“Now that we kind of have a place we can kind of make it a little more formal,” NFF Mountain Empire Region President Mike Gonce said. “We have kind of said you have been selected, you are in the hall of fame, but it wasn’t a physical location. Now we have a physical location where we can honor them and recognize them.”
The Hall of Fame will soon be on display at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport. According to Gonce, MeadowView donated the space, which will be in the corridor entryway leading to the convention center and is expected to open in April.
Included will be photos of the inductees on the walls, in addition to display cabinets with various memorabilia, including Tennessee High’s national championship trophy from 1972, along with championship balls, rings and so much more.
Each photo will have a QR code that can be scanned by iPhone to provide details of each inductee. There are several phases to the project, with the next step being an interactive display, in which viewers can touch a picture and highlights of those individuals will flash on a screen.
It’s all meant to celebrate the legacy of football in the region.
“It is one of a kind. We are very lucky to bring that here…,” Gonce said. “In East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, football is king so we have had a tremendous number of people who have been great athletes, great people that’s really given to the game that deserve the recognition and it is a way to kind of enshrine them permanently.
“It is a way to kind of honor those legends of the past and still inspire the future, the future of football and the greatness the sport brings.”
While the 2021 induction class has been selected and will be enshrined later this summer, nominations are currently being accepted for the Class of 2022 with a deadline of March 31. A nomination form and current Hall of Fame members can be found at https://nffmountainempirechapter.weebly.com.
A list of eligible schools can also be found on the website.
“We want to make sure the word gets out, give people time to think through their nomination and submit that,” Gonce said. “Certainly we want to let the schools from Southwest Virginia also know. I think out of the current 10 legends, there is one from Virginia High. I know there is a lot more so I want to make sure the word gets out to them as well that they have a chance to nominate persons that played at Gate City or Abingdon or other high schools around the region.”
The primary requirement is that athletes have been out of high school for at least 10 years.
“Legends” will be chosen, in addition to coaches and game officials.
“The general public will nominate the legends,” Gonce said. “They should be out of high school 10 years. That kind of says, if they played college or not - that is not a requirement - but they would have gotten through college and probably gotten some kind of foothold in the community and been able to kind of contribute back to the community in some way.”
Athletes from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and even Western North Carolina are eligible for induction. Currently, only one athlete from the Virginia side has been chosen, that being Beattie Feathers from Virginia High School fame.
“The Mountain Empire region is pretty expansive. We are still kind of infant in terms of our startup so we have really kind of focused with East Tennessee and growing toward the Southwest Virginia,” Gonce said. “There are lots of counties and there are lots of schools there. We have kind of continued to reach out to them and talk to them about the football foundation and what the mission is.”
A nomination form can be found on the website, with anywhere from 3 to 6 individuals expected to be enshrined each year. Once the nominations have been received, they will be put on a ballot and NFF local members and local media will assist with selecting the class, with the selection process patterned after the College Football Hall of Fame.
“The general public now can nominate anybody that is not on that list and there are a lot of great people that should be nominated,” Gonce said. “Once we get those nominations in we will convert that over into a ballot so it can be voted on.”
***
The Mountain Empire chapter has also held a scholarship banquet each year that honors high school senior football players in the region. Scholarship monies are provided to the nominees from the event, with this year’s banquet slated for May 8. Last year it had to be held in a parking lot due to the pandemic.
“Traditionally we have a nice banquet and recognize them and have some really nice awards to give,” Gonce said. “The college coaches from like ETSU and Emory & Henry and Tusculum and Carson-Newman, our regional coaches and universities, those coaches come in and speak with the student-athletes so our universities have been very supportive.
“It is just a really great social football kind of event as well, but we have recognized those students and each year we have kind of a top student-athlete that gets the top scholarship award, and we also nominate them for a national team of distinction.”
Last year that was Tennessee High senior Cole McBrayer, who was selected for that distinction, and the current Emory & Henry football player’s likeness can be seen on the walls of the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Scholarship monies for those students are raised through the Jim Bowdoin Memorial Golf Tournament, which is slated to held this year on June 26 at Crockett Ridge.
“That is our primary fundraiser and that is to raise funds for the scholarships,” Gonce said. “What we raised off the golf tournament last year is what we are giving out. We just take all of that, put it in into the scholarship and whatever that is we allocate that out to this year. Whatever we raise in the golf tournament this June, that is what will be our scholarship for the following year.”
Ten athletes have been chosen for this year, and the selection process is currently underway. Normally around $5,000 is distributed, with maximum amount given being $1,500.
“We are actually going through the selection process now of grading them out, 1 through 10, and then we will be allocating a scholarship amount. We normally have about $5,000 we give out in scholarships each year,” said Gonce, who added that the local chapter membership fee of $40 also goes toward the scholarship fund. “Anything that we can do to help in any way we want to try to do that. Our goal is to give everyone something and hopefully the funds are there and that is our goal or plan for this year as well.”
***
The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are being called the inaugural class since they will be the first to have an actual ceremony at MeadowView, expected to be held this summer. A list of those inductees, which includes legends, coaches and game officials, can be found at the chapter website. All honorees chosen since 2015 can also be seen there.
All were Hall of Fame worthy on regional gridirons, and Gonce is thrilled that they will soon have a place where their achievements can be recognized for all to see.
“Our goal and our mission was to be able to build a hall of fame and recognize the legends so those names, their accomplishments don’t get lost,” he said. “This is a way to honor them and use all their accomplishments, their life achievements, their leadership again to inspire leaders of the future.
“This is a way now we have been able to bring it all together and it has kind of come to fruition to make that possible. It is really a very exciting time for us.”
