PREP FOOTBALL: Local football Hall of Fame finally has place to call home

Scholarship monies for those students are raised through the Jim Bowdoin Memorial Golf Tournament, which is slated to held this year on June 26 at Crockett Ridge.

“That is our primary fundraiser and that is to raise funds for the scholarships,” Gonce said. “What we raised off the golf tournament last year is what we are giving out. We just take all of that, put it in into the scholarship and whatever that is we allocate that out to this year. Whatever we raise in the golf tournament this June, that is what will be our scholarship for the following year.”

Ten athletes have been chosen for this year, and the selection process is currently underway. Normally around $5,000 is distributed, with maximum amount given being $1,500.

“We are actually going through the selection process now of grading them out, 1 through 10, and then we will be allocating a scholarship amount. We normally have about $5,000 we give out in scholarships each year,” said Gonce, who added that the local chapter membership fee of $40 also goes toward the scholarship fund. “Anything that we can do to help in any way we want to try to do that. Our goal is to give everyone something and hopefully the funds are there and that is our goal or plan for this year as well.”

